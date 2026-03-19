Clean & Dry Room Engineer
Lyten Ett AB / Elektronikjobb / Skellefteå Visa alla elektronikjobb i Skellefteå
2026-03-19
, Robertsfors
, Piteå
, Norsjö
, Vindeln
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Lyten Ett AB i Skellefteå
, Stockholm
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Job Scope
High-level purpose of function
The Clean and Dry Room Engineer is responsible for the design, operation, monitoring, and continuous improvement of cleanroom and dry room environments used in battery cell manufacturing. This role ensures that environmental conditions meet stringent cleanliness and humidity control standards to support high-quality production and regulatory compliance.
Key Responsibilities
Overall areas of responsibilities and activities, but not limited to
• Support the operation and maintenance of clean and dry room systems, including HVAC, dehumidification, filtration, and pressure control.
• Ensure compliance with ISO 14644-1 standards and internal quality protocols.
• Monitor environmental parameters (e.g., particle count, temperature, humidity, pressure) and respond to deviations.
• Coordinate with production, quality, and maintenance teams to support manufacturing needs and minimize downtime.
• Lead troubleshooting and root cause analysis for cleanroom-related issues.
• Support validation, commissioning, and qualification of clean and dry room systems.
• Maintain documentation and records for audits and regulatory inspections.
• Drive continuous improvement initiatives to enhance system performance and energy efficiency.
Accountability/Authorization
• Budget responsibility: No
• Direct reports: No
• Manager work environment responsibility: No
• All employees are accountable for complying with safety regulations and actively supporting a safe workplace.
Requirements
Educational background and previous experience required for the role
Qualifications and Experience
• Bachelor's degree in Mechanical, Electrical, or Facility Engineering.
• 3+ years of experience in cleanroom or dry room engineering, preferably in battery or semiconductor manufacturing.
• Familiarity with ISO 14644 standards and GMP practices.
Specific skills
• Strong understanding of HVAC, filtration, and dehumidification systems.
• Experience with environmental monitoring systems and data analysis.
• Proficiency in CMMS and building management systems (BMS).
• Ability to interpret technical drawings and specifications.
Health, Safety & Environmental responsibility
• Follow company policies and procedures
• Use PPE according to safety rules
• Report hazards and incidents Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-05-30 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Lyten Ett AB
(org.nr 559540-1562)
Torsgatan 122 (visa karta
)
931 36 SKELLEFTEÅ Jobbnummer
9808393