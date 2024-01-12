Clean and Dry Room Technician
Northvolt Ett AB / VVS-jobb / Skellefteå Visa alla vvs-jobb i Skellefteå
2024-01-12
, Robertsfors
, Piteå
, Norsjö
, Vindeln
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Northvolt Ett AB i Skellefteå
, Stockholm
eller i hela Sverige
We are looking for a driven Clean Room Technician to join us in our mission to contribute to a greener future. The role is a part of our passionate Clean Room team based in Skellefteå. By joining us, you will be a key player in contributing to building one of the first large scale European battery factories.
About the job
As a Clean Room Technician, you will play a pivotal role in ensuring the compliance of our clean and dry room facilities with ISO standards. You'll oversee validation, monitoring, and contamination control activities, meticulously following protocols and procedures to maintain a controlled environment. You will be a part of the Clean and Dry room team, consisting both technicians and specialists.
Key responsibilities include but are not limited to:
Conduct cleanroom validation and monitoring activities in adherence to ISO standards, including particle count measurements, filter integrity tests, and airflow assessments.
Perform cleaning validation and contamination control activities, including meticulous sampling for particle and chemical contaminants.
Ensure strict adherence to work instructions (WI) and standard operating procedures (SOPs) governing cleanroom operations.
Ensure that the Personnel Air Lock procedures and standards are implemented and followed.
Communicate the deviations with the respective team and set a follow up plan for rectification
Monitor environmental conditions (temperature, humidity, air pressure) rigorously to ensure compliance with specified parameters.
The person we are looking for is flexible, curios and eager to learn. You will get the chance to have a real impact on our success story in Sweden (to start with) and see the results of your work. Our organization values great self-discipline and a natural talent to make things happen. Qualities that we cherish are sense of quality, friendliness, grit and a sense of humor.
Northvolt is an equal opportunity employer. We're a diverse group of individuals, united by a common mission, who recognise that while our actions as individuals have a role to play in driving Northvolt towards its goals, we always seek to move forward as a team. We offer you an open and welcoming atmosphere where we win as a team - and fail as a team. Northvolt is growing at the speed of light and we are a strong believer in internal career development. For us it's important to look at your skills and potential, please refrain form including your picture and age with your application to help us with this.
Apply with CV in English or your complete LinkedIn profile.
Full time employment, fixed salary.
Planned starting date is asap
Skills & Requirements
We believe that you have :
High school diploma or equivalent; technical certifications or relevant education preferred.
Minimum of 2 years of work experience with cleanroom operations & validation
Good knowledge of the ISO standards and requirements for the cleanrooms
Experience with HVAC systems is a plus
Proficient in adhering to SOPs, maintaining cleanliness, and upholding safety standards.
Strong analytical skills, attention to detail, and ability to troubleshoot technical issues.
Excellent communication skills and ability to collaborate within a team environment.
Fluency in English, both spoken and written.
About Northvolt
Northvolt makes green batteries for a blue planet. Affordable cells and high-quality battery systems. All manufactured with a record-low carbon footprint. Purposely built to provide Europe with the opportunity to switch to renewable energy - efficiently and entirely.
To accomplish this, we do things differently. We design, manufacture, and recycle everything under one roof. We even build our own factories. All this is incredibly challenging and requires us to think in unconventional ways. We're constantly experimenting, learning and adapting to make batteries so great - they will one day make oil history.
Northvolt is growing fast. We're staffing our international office in Stockholm, our R&D facility, Northvolt Labs, in Västerås, as well as our Gdansk facility for production of battery systems. We're also hiring for our gigafactory Northvolt Ett in Skellefteå, Sweden. We want to work with smart individuals from all disciplines. Strong individuals that truly want to make a positive impact on the future. Those of us already on board share a passion for our mission. We're prepared to work hard in pursuit of excellence. We enjoy the ride and our main drive is to make a difference for real. As a team, we're dedicated to thinking new, working hard and having fun. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-05-31 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Northvolt Ett AB
(org.nr 559154-7715), https://northvolt.com/
Torsgatan 122 (visa karta
)
931 36 SKELLEFTEÅ Arbetsplats
Northvolt ETT AB Jobbnummer
8389364