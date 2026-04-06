Clay Modeller & CMF Designer (Automotive Design)
Sooso Design AB / Grafiska jobb / Göteborg Visa alla grafiska jobb i Göteborg
2026-04-06
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Sooso Design AB i Göteborg
We are currently looking for skilled professionals within Clay Modelling and CMF Design to support ongoing and upcoming automotive design projects.
The roles involve working closely with design and engineering teams in a studio environment, contributing to the development of concept and production vehicles.
• --
Role 1: Clay Modeller
As a Clay Modeller, you will be responsible for developing high-quality physical models, translating design concepts into precise three-dimensional forms.
Responsibilities include:
• Interpreting and developing design intent into physical models
• Surface development, refinement, and evaluation
• Collaboration with designers and engineers
• Supporting production-ready model development
• --
Role 2: CMF Designer (Colour, Material, Finish)
As a CMF Designer, you will contribute to the development of colour, material, and finish strategies for automotive design projects.
Responsibilities include:
• Developing CMF concepts aligned with design direction
• Material research and application
• Collaboration with design and engineering teams
• Supporting implementation into production Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-05-06
E-post: dudrn2567@gmail.com Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Sooso Design AB
(org.nr 559549-6422)
Ekmansgatan 7 (visa karta
)
412 56 GÖTEBORG Kontakt
Youngsoo Kim dudrn2567@gmail.com 0704471051 Jobbnummer
9838422