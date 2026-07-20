Clay Modeller
TD Svensk AB / Datajobb / Göteborg Visa alla datajobb i Göteborg
2026-07-20
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TD Svensk AB is looking for a Clay Modeller who will work with existing and new projects in different phases of design development together with creative design teams. The work tasks would consist of 3D physical model development.
Clay modelling on exterior and interior models, 3D scanning of physical models, preparation of model armatures, preparation of models and parts for milling and paint.
Qualifications and skills required for the role E.g. degrees, years of experience, competencies needed:
· Experience in clay modelling.
· Knowledge in modern studio techniques.
· Experience in on plate milling is an advantage.
· Experience and a good understanding of scanning software Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-07-31
E-post: Joanne.Pritchard@technicondesign.com Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare TD Svensk AB
(org.nr 559200-1324)
Lindholmspiren 9 (visa karta
)
417 56 GÖTEBORG Jobbnummer
10007728