Class Teacher grades 4-6 (english, math, tech)
Dibber Sverige AB / Barnskötarjobb / Sollentuna Visa alla barnskötarjobb i Sollentuna
2024-11-11
, Upplands Väsby
, Järfälla
, Danderyd
, Upplands-Bro
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Dibber Sverige AB i Sollentuna
, Upplands-Bro
, Täby
, Solna
, Stockholm
eller i hela Sverige
Dibber International Schools (DIS) are a group of bilingual Swedish & English schools located in Stockholm and Helsingborg. DIS schools offer an international profile integrating the full Swedish national curriculum (LGR22) & the International Baccalaureate's (IB) pedagogical framework to create a learning environment where pupils can grow as individuals and world citizens.
Dibber International Sollentuna
About the school
Situated in Norrviken and only a stone's throw away from the the stunning Norrviken lake and Stockholms pendeltåg. We are a F-9 school and together with our focus on Lgr22 and IB's pedagogical program we have an international profile where our pupils can grow as people and world citizens.
We are a school that lays the foundation for lifelong learning, with great emphasis on both academic and aesthetic subjects, and where modern technology is a given. For more information about the school, please visit www.dibber.se/en/skola/dibber-international-school-sollentuna/
Vill du bidra till att få alla elever att känna sig värdefulla? Trivs du med ett engagerat team och utvecklande arbetsdagar? Då är det dig vi söker!
Tasks
You will be respnsible for the teaching of English, Math and Tek for Grades 4-6
* Ensure that the school is run in accordance with the Swedish curriculum and quality standards.
* You are responsible for ensuring that your students meet the knowledge requirements and develop to the maximum based on their potential
* You are responsible for designing any pedagogical surveys and action programs with the support of student health
* You are responsible for following the IB methodologies of teaching and willing to participate in the professional development offered.
Qualifications
You are a qualified teacher with a swedish license and have:
* Good communication skills
* Ability to plan and organize your work and take responsibility for common tasks in the work team / organization.
* Experience of digital tools to support the development of learning
Knowledge of Swedish, both written and oral is merited
Personal qualities:
As a teacher, you understand your vital role in student success and are committed to helping them take responsibility for their learning. You see the potential in every student, take initiative where needed, and work for the overall good of the school. Building relationships and collaborating comes naturally to you. With genuine passion, you inspire engagement and contribute to student development. To succeed in this role, you need strong communication skills, the ability to work independently, and a sense of responsibility. Ersättning
Undefined Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-12-11 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "1529-42970097". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Dibber Sverige AB
(org.nr 559115-3803) Arbetsplats
Dibber Sverige Kontakt
Jeremy Brooks 0707895859 Jobbnummer
9005765