Class Assistant/Medical Support Staff
AB Parts & Paomees / Pedagogjobb
2024-05-08
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige
The International School of Kungsholmen is currently seeking a class assistant and medical support staff member for a student with medical needs.
This role would entail part time one-to-one support for a student with medical needs and additional help in the classroom.
Experience in a medical related field (hemtjänsten, undersköterska, student medical care) is a benefit.
In this role you would:
provide in class support
provide medical support
engage in after school activities
communicate with guardians regarding student needs
receive information and instruction regarding medical support to be provided
If you are interested in working with a student who is in need of medical support while also engaging in a creative, fun work environment, please contact the International School of Kungsholmen.
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-05-29
E-post: alanna.hickel@intschoolkungsholmen.se
Detta är ett deltidsjobb.
(org.nr 556702-5696)
Stadshagsvägen 7
)
112 50 STOCKHOLM Arbetsplats
International School of Kungsholmen Kontakt
Alanna Hickel alanna.hickel@intschoolkungsholmen.se Jobbnummer
