Civil Design Engineer
Novo Energy Production AB / Byggjobb / Göteborg Visa alla byggjobb i Göteborg
2023-06-07
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Novo Energy Production AB i Göteborg
We are building a state-of-the-art Gigafactory that will be one of the largest cell production facilities in Europe and construction is set to begin in 2023. To make that happen we need the best to join our in-house Engineering, Procurement & Construction Management (EPCM) team. We are now looking for Civil Design Engineers to join our fantastic team - come be a part of an exciting journey together with us!
Volvo Cars is one of the most well-known and respected car brands in the world. Northvolt is a leading supplier of sustainable, high-quality battery cells and systems, dedicated to delivering the world's greenest lithium-ion battery.
Together, we have formed a joint venture, NOVO Energy, to power the next generation of pure electric Volvo and Polestar cars.
Our mission is to build a "first in class" Gigafactory that transforms Volvo Cars into a full EV (Electrical Vehicle) manufacturer - using the most sustainable and innovative methods in construction, whilst achieving the highest level of trust with all service providers to perform the safest, fastest, cost-effective and excellent quality of craftsmanship project in the industry.
About the role
In this position you will and play a key role in our multidisciplinary Construction Organization in building the new Gigafactory. As Civil Design Engineer - Underground utilities you will lead the civil design work of certain sections and projects within the complete gigafactory scope. You will be part of a cross disciplinary team, joining our in-house engineering and construction team. As Design Engineer you will lead and have daily contact with design consultants and contractors, enabling efficient collaboration and strong relationships. You will be responsible for the timely execution and quality of design works for your discipline within your project team.
You will report to the Civil Structural Design Manager and proactively support the continuous development and optimization of the civil design throughout all project phases. This involves engineering investigations, setting up processes and guidelines, and driving improvements with contractors and design consultants.
Key responsibilities:
- Lead the civil design for water and sewage, underground utilities., through design consultants and contractors
- Facilitate efficient collaboration and strong relationship with involved partners
- Proactively ensure cost effective, low carbon, and high-quality design
- Ensure deliverables required to be submitted by design consultants are provided in a timely manner
- Review and approve drawings and other design documentation
- Continuously support design development and optimization through the Civil Structural team and Engineering organization
- Ensure coordination between internal and external stakeholders
- Resolve technical queries and RFIs from contractors
- Act as technical support for procurement, project controls, construction and commissioning teams
- Work with the Maintenance, Facility and Operations Teams to achieve a successful handover of the design documentation and flawless start-up
- Communicate priorities and drive timely process change requests and change orders to fulfill project milestones
- Become a backbone of the EPCM team, supporting on developing the organization accordingly to Company mission and supporting hand in hand team members
Your Background
We are looking for a Civil Design Engineer that is strongly goal oriented, curious and eager to learn. You should have a technical background and a hands-on problem-solving approach. Ideally you have experience from large industrial projects in a multi-cultural environment. You enjoy and aim to develop your leadership skills. Our organization requires and values great self-discipline and a natural talent to make things happen. The Design Engineer is a vital member of the Engineering team and complete EPCM organization. We are looking for multiple engineers for this role, both senior and junior, the responsibility will differ based on your experience.
Essential
- BSc or MSc degree within relevant engineering field
- Minimum 5 years of professional experience with underground utilities, water and sewage design.
- Experience and knowledge within AMA
- Experience from Swedish construction projects
- Knowledge in general conditions of contract for building, civil engineering works and building services like AB 04, ABT 06, ABK 09
- Excellent written and spoken English and Swedish. Must have the ability to discuss technical topics with a variety of audiences - contractors, engineers, and members of various divisions within organization
Desirable
- Experience from Greenfield Projects is highly preferred
- Highly organized and results-driven approach
- Self-performing attitude with the strong skill to contribute on team effort
- Experience in a multicultural environment
We are interviewing continuously!
Volvo Cars is one of the most well-known and respected car brands in the world. Northvolt is a leading supplier of sustainable, high-quality battery cells and systems, dedicated to delivering the world's greenest lithium-ion battery. Together, we have formed a joint venture, NOVO Energy, to power the next generation of pure electric Volvo and Polestar cars.
Our Gigafactory in Gothenburg will be one of the largest cell production facilities in Europe, with a potential annual cell production capacity of up to 50 gigawatt hours (GWh) - thereby enabling a supply of batteries for approximately half a million Volvo and Polestar cars per year. Our state-of-the-art R&D facility will gather leading expertise from all over the world, to create the next generation battery cells.
You can read more about this joint venture in these press releases, here and here. Ersättning
Fast och rörlig lön Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-07-07 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Novo Energy Production AB
(org.nr 559344-2626), https://www.novoenergy.se/ Arbetsplats
Novo Energy Jobbnummer
7860251