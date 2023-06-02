City Operations Specialists for e-scooters company in Gothenburg
Just Arrived AB / Fordonsförarjobb / Göteborg Visa alla fordonsförarjobb i Göteborg
2023-06-02
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Just Arrived AB i Göteborg
, Varberg
, Vänersborg
, Vara
, Ulricehamn
eller i hela Sverige
We are looking for part-time employees to work as City Operations and Patrols for electric scooters in Gothenburg.
As a city operator, you create a more pleasant environment by moving incorrectly parked electric scooters. The work can also involve contact with the public and assisting with parking instructions.
Work tasks
• Walk around in Gothenburg city and move electric scooters that have been wrongfully parked
• Report possible damaged scooters
Who are we looking for?
We believe you are responsible, meticulous, and have a consistent mindset. You enjoy working outdoors regardless of the weather. You are an active person and thrive in physical roles. You are self-sufficient with no problem taking responsibility for your work.
• The position requires excellent English, speaking, and writing
• Basic technical skills are also a requirement (knowledge in using apps and google maps etc).
Start: ASAP
Location: Gothenburg
Salary: According to the Swedish collective agreement
Please send us your application as soon as possible as we are reviewing candidates continuously. We're looking forward to your application! Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-11-19 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett deltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Just Arrived AB
(org.nr 559060-6652) Kontakt
Nina Michalewska nina@justarrived.se Jobbnummer
7848614