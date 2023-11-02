Circular Economy Manager for a client in Gothenburg
We are looking for a Circular Economy Manager within Circular Economy Analytics, Planning and Reporting for a client in the automotive industry. Our client needs a skilled individual to join their team and assist in data analysis and project planning. The ideal candidate should possess a strong motivation, proficiency in circular economy and sustainability programs, excellent interpersonal communication skills, and effective time management abilities.
Job Assignments
• Calculate and measure the impact of circular economy practices for both internal and external purposes. This includes analyzing data for annual reports, CSRD, CDP, S&P, and other circular economy-related ratings and reports.
• Monitor and optimize key data points, metrics, and Key Performance Indicators (KPIs) related to circular economy. Provide data analysis on how circular economy practices affect economics, CO2 emissions, water usage, biodiversity, and other environmental boundaries.
• Use circular economy modeling tools to forecast future outcomes based on improved information and changes in the cycle plan, market projections, material information, and new initiatives.
• Assist in the development of digital solutions and a sustainability data hub.
• Maintain and improve the central administration and documentation for circular economy management. This includes coordinating the central action list (backlog), providing proof points for communications, and reporting progress on Objectives and Key Results (OKRs).
Requirements
• Proficiency in both spoken and written English.
• Experience in analyzing and managing data, specifically related to the environment and economics.
• Experience simplifying complex data into simple outputs.
• Strong organizational abilities, as evidenced by a high level of precision and attentiveness to detail.
• Proficiency in MS Office applications.
Meritorious
• Previous research experience in the advancement of circular economy practices would be beneficial.
• Familiarity with concepts and frameworks such as Global Reporting Initiative (GRI), Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive (CSRD), EU Taxonomy, ELV Directive, and other relevant reporting standards, regulations, and initiatives is preferred.
• Knowledge and expertise in other software programs and data analysis techniques, such as Power BI, SharePoint, and Dax, would be beneficial.
Tillträde och ansökan
Start: 2023-11-27
End: 2024-07-26
Deadline: 2023-11-08
Location: Torslanda (Gothenburg)
Contact person: +46 790 062 711
Selections and interviews are ongoing!
Sway Sourcing is a modern company that recruits in several industries on the Swedish labor market. We match candidates' skills and knowledge with the company's needs. Sway Sourcing has a company management and staff with extensive experience in the recruitment industry, both as owners and employees. We have a large network within the industries we specialize in and can therefore find the candidates who quickly become an asset for the companies. Ersättning
