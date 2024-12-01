Circio is seeking a Laboratory Technician/ Manager
Circio is currently seeking a Laboratory Technician/ Manager to join the expanding R&D Department of Circio, and to assist in establishing and managing Circio's new laboratory facilities, in Huddinge, Stockholm. In this position, you will take part in the development of the company's research programs and conduct an extended array of molecular biology assays and be involved in mouse model experiments. In addition, you will work in a fast paced, exciting, and challenging environment in-between academia and industry and participate in brainstorming, troubleshooting and optimization of state-of-the-art high-throughput technologies.
Responsibilities
Your primary responsibilities will involve:
Conducting, testing and optimizing various molecular assays.
Collaborate closely with the R&D team on a daily basis.
Maintain an operational lab and ensure an up-to-date inventory.
Ensure compliance with lab-relevant regulations from Swedish authorities.
Qualifications
You are a trained laboratory technician or with equivalent education. You are a motivated team-player passionate about the development of next-generation therapeutics. The ideal candidate should also have the following expertise:
Experience with classical molecular techniques, such as cloning, colony PCR, PCR optimization, bacterial transformation, plasmid purification, cell-culture maintenance and transfection, as well as RNA (RT-qPCR) and protein (western) analyses.
Experience with in vivo work (FELASA Certified), such as IP, IV and IM injections of rats and mice as well as blood, tissue and organ collection.
Professional proficiency in English
In addition, experience with the following is preferred:
Experience with PBMC isolation and culturing
Experience with ELISA and ELISpot assays
Familiar with the rules and regulations from Jordbruksverket
It is important that you work independently and responsibly. Moreover, you will interact with colleagues of many different nationalities, so good communication skills are essential.
We can offer varied and exciting work in an innovative and dynamic biotech company. We promise you will develop professionally with challenging tasks in a growing company, as you participate in the development of next generation RNA therapeutics. If you are not already familiar with the biotech industry, we can guarantee a steep learning curve while you experience an informal and supportive company culture.
Circio is a biotechnology company developing novel circular RNA gene therapies and immunotherapy medicines. Circio has established a unique circular RNA (circRNA) platform for genetic medicine. The proprietary circVec technology is based on a modular genetic cassette design for efficient biogenesis of multifunctional circRNA from DNA and viral vectors, which can be deployed in multiple disease settings, including cell and gene -therapy and chronic diseases. The circVec platform has demonstrated enhanced and more durable protein expression vs. classic mRNA vector systems and has the potential to become the new gold-standard for DNA and virus-based therapeutics in the future. For more information about the company, please visit: www.circio.com Så ansöker du
