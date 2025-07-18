CIO & Head of IT
Sandvik AB / Datajobb / Malmö Visa alla datajobb i Malmö
2025-07-18
, Burlöv
, Lomma
, Staffanstorp
, Vellinge
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Sandvik AB i Malmö
, Svedala
, Göteborg
, Järfälla
, Stockholm
eller i hela Sverige
At Business Area Rock Processing, we're now looking for a visionary and execution-focused CIO & Head of IT to drive the digital transformation and IT strategy. This is a great opportunity to lead a global IT organization at the forefront of innovation, sustainability, and operational excellence.
If you're passionate about leveraging technology to create real business value in a complex, decentralized environment - this is your opportunity to make a lasting impact.
About your job
You're responsible for defining and executing a forward-looking IT strategy that aligns with our business goals. You lead the development and integration of digital platforms, ERP systems, and AI-driven solutions to enhance efficiency and performance. You oversee a global IT organization, including architecture, application management, service delivery, security, and sourcing. By ensuring robust cybersecurity and compliance frameworks, you prepare the organization for evolving regulations like the EU AI Act and NIS2. You manage vendor relationships and IT sourcing strategies, balancing cost optimization with resilience. You also play a key role in M&A readiness, ensuring scalable infrastructure and seamless integration. Collaboration is central to your role-you work closely with senior leadership, business units, and external partners to drive innovation and transformation.
A key partner is the Digital Development Center, supporting our digital offering and IT roadmap - both vital to our future and customer satisfaction. You build a global IT organization based on team spirit, development, and best practices, while coaching four direct reports and driving business-focused solutions.
You report to the President of Business Area Rock Processing, are part of our management team, and represent the business area on Sandvik Group's IT Board. The role is based in Malmö, and some travel is included in your job.
Your profile
We're looking for a confident and inclusive leader with extensive experience in senior IT leadership roles, ideally within industrial or manufacturing sectors. You bring a strong track record of leading digital transformation initiatives and managing large-scale IT operations. Your technical expertise spans enterprise architecture, cybersecurity, cloud strategy (especially Azure), and data governance. You're well-versed in ERP systems, IoT, AI/ML, and predictive analytics in production environments. A university degree in IT, Engineering, or a related field is required. As we're represented worldwide, you have both cultural awareness and excellent skills in English. Knowledge of Swedish is beneficial.
You're a strategic thinker with excellent leadership and communication skills. You thrive in complex, fast-paced environments and know how to engage stakeholders at all levels. You lead with clarity, foster collaboration, and inspire teams to deliver results. Your ability to balance vision with execution makes you a trusted partner in driving business success through technology.
Our culture
At Sandvik, we're tech driven, innovative and entrepreneurial. We believe that success is a team effort so we value diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive culture where people can be themselves and reach their full potential. So, we invest in supporting each other, learning together and celebrating our differences. Visit our stories hub, LinkedIn or Facebook to get to know us further.
Contact information
For further information about this position, please contact Ulrika Gruffman, recruitment specialist, ulrika.gruffman@sandvik.com
We've already decided on which advertising channels and marketing campaigns we wish to use and respectfully decline any additional contacts in that matter.
Union contacts - Sweden
Mårten Lindberg, Unionen, +46 (0)76 111 03 36
Jonny Hansson, Akademikerföreningen, +46 (0)76 126 45 81
Michael Wicktor-Ohlsson, Ledarna, +46 (0)70 251 44 57
Hiring Manager: Richard Harris, President of Business Area Rock Processing
At Sandvik, we value work-life balance and due to summer vacation, it may take longer until we reply in this process.
How to apply
Send your application no later than August 15, 2025. Click apply and include your resume and cover letter in English. Please note that we don't accept applications by e-mail. Job ID: R0081808.
To learn more about our recruitment process, please visit our career site or contact HR Services at hrservices.sweden@sandvik.com
Rock Processing is a business area within the Sandvik Group and a leading supplier of equipment, tools, parts, service and solutions for processing rock and minerals in the mining and infrastructure industries. Application areas include crushing and screening, breaking and demolition. In 2024, sales were approximately 11 billion SEK with about 2,700 employees. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-08-15 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Sandvik AB
(org.nr 556000-3468)
Hyllie Boulevard 53 (visa karta
)
215 32 MALMÖ Arbetsplats
Sandvik Rock Processing Solutions - Malmö Jobbnummer
9432186