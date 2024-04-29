CI Engineer with Automotive background
2024-04-29
Join us at ALTEN Gothenburg and be a part of shaping the future of automotive technology! We're expanding our team and seeking a CI Engineer with a passion for innovation. If you're intrigued by the possibilities of autonomous drive, electromobility, connectivity, and other exciting vehicle applications, then we want to hear from you!
Your responsibilities:
Developing and automating the CI process.
Maintaining the CI tool chain.
Taking ownership of integration and releases, contributing significantly to the development of the next generation of autonomous, connected, and electrified vehicles.
WHAT WE OFFER YOU
At ALTEN, we believe in nurturing your passion for technology and innovation. With diverse projects across various industries, you'll have the opportunity to make a meaningful impact on the world while advancing your own career. Our supportive leaders provide coaching and guidance to help you grow professionally. Additionally, you'll have access to personalized training opportunities through our ALTEN Academy and external courses, empowering you to reach your full potential.
YOUR PROFILE
To excel in this role, we're looking for someone with:
An academic background in electrical, mechatronics, computer engineering, or a related field.
Experience with CI integration tools such as Jenkins, Zuul, Gerrit, or similar.
Proficiency in Python development.
Experience in test methodologies at the system, integration, and component levels.
Meritorious experience:
Linux
AUTOSAR
Vector tools e.g. CANoe, CANalyzer
Container technology e.g. Docker, Kubernetes
Hardware in the Loop (HIL) testing
If you're passionate about automotive technology and eager to contribute to groundbreaking projects in a supportive and inclusive environment, apply now! Your expertise and perspective are essential to our success as we drive innovation forward together.
ABOUT ALTEN
ALTEN is one of Europe's largest consulting companies within Engineering, IT and Life Sciences with over 57,000 employees in more than 30 countries. We're a global actor with a local presence with 1400 committed colleagues in offices from Lund in the south to Skellefteå in the north. Our engineers carry out complex and highly technical projects throughout the product development chain of the most prestigious companies in sectors such as Automotive, Aerospace & Defense, Energy, Manufacturing, Public Sector and Life Sciences.
