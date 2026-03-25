CI/CD Platform Engineer
Avaron AB / Datajobb / Göteborg Visa alla datajobb i Göteborg
2026-03-25
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About the Company
Avaron AB is a growing consultancy specializing in matching the right expertise with the market's most interesting assignments. As an employee of Avaron, you work on-site at our clients - combining the security of permanent employment with the variety and growth opportunities of a consulting career.
About the Assignment
You will join a platform-focused team at a global company in the automotive industry, where you will help develop, maintain, and operate a CI environment used by multiple development teams. The platform supports the full software delivery flow, including build automation, test execution, artifact handling, and deployment workflows.
This is a hands-on engineering role for you who enjoy improving developer productivity and platform reliability through automation. You will work close to development teams, strengthen CI/CD best practices, and help shape a scalable and robust platform for container-based build environments.
Job DescriptionDevelop and maintain CI/CD pipelines for multiple development teams.
Operate, troubleshoot, and continuously improve the CI infrastructure.
Automate build, integration, and deployment workflows.
Resolve build and integration issues and improve platform stability.
Increase reliability, scalability, and performance across the CI environment.
Support teams with pipeline integration and CI/CD best practices.
Implement and maintain container-based build environments.
Maintain technical documentation and contribute to platform standards.
RequirementsHands-on experience in CI/CD platform engineering and automation.
Strong skills in Python and Bash scripting.
Experience with Jenkins and Zuul.
Experience with Docker and Kubernetes.
Good understanding of Git and version control workflows.
Experience designing and working with CI/CD pipeline architecture.
Experience with Linux-based systems.
Good understanding of infrastructure automation principles.
Ability to debug build and integration issues in complex environments.
Experience operating large-scale CI platforms.
Experience with Infrastructure as Code, for example Terraform or Ansible.
Experience with artifact repositories.
Ability to complete a basic background check before start.
What We OfferPermanent employment at Avaron AB
Occupational pension (4.5% up to 7.5 IBB, 30% above)
Wellness allowance of SEK 5,000 per year
Application
Selections are made on an ongoing basis, so we recommend that you apply as soon as possible.
Here is how the process works:
Apply for the role with your CV through our recruitment platform, Teamtailor - use the apply button on this page.
Our recruiters review your CV against the requirements in the ad - make sure it clearly shows how you meet each one. We may ask follow-up questions.
We present you to the client with a tailored CV.
The client invites you for an interview or lets you know they are moving forward with other candidates.
If the client wants to proceed after the interview, Avaron signs an employment contract with you. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-03-31 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "teamtailor-7462391-1913538". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Avaron AB
(org.nr 559175-4279), https://jobs.avaron.se
Drottningtorget 5 (visa karta
)
411 03 GÖTEBORG Jobbnummer
9819616