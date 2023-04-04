CI/CD Leader, Inhouse SW Development
ALPS Alpine Europe GmbH - Sweden Filial., one of the world's premier manufacturers of electronic components for computer, communications and car electronic equipment and is the industry leading manufacturer of high performance mobile electronics. ALPS Alpine, founded in 1948, is the only manufacturer specializing in mobile multimedia, an integrated system approach incorporating digital entertainment, security and navigation products for your mobile entertainment.
We are now looking for a:
CI/CD Leader, Inhouse SW Development
The CI/CD Leader has two main objectives. One is to set the strategy for the CI/CD capabilities needed for inhouse SW development supporting SW development for production SW delivered to customers as well as SW development for prototyping. The other main objective is to execute on the strategy and to define and implement the CI/CD needed for each in house SW development project and at the same time ensure commonality among projects where applicable and possible.
CI/CD includes the flow of build, test, deploy and release management. The flow is supported by ticket management as well as configuration management and this also needs to be taken into consideration.
As a CI/CD Leader you are responsible to establish the strategy and to realize this in tools and services for each SW development project. Training and coaching is a natural part of the work.
Key accountabilities:
Leading the CI/CD strategy definition.
Leading the CI/CD tool definition for all SW development projects together with the SW Project manager for each project.
Tool recommendations for different projects and their needs.
CI/CD implementation for the SW projects
Develop and maintain the commonality of the CI/CD assets, used in SW development projects.
Main interface towards customers when it comes to integration of AlpsAlpine CI/CD with customer CI/CD
At sourcing, provide guidelines and recommendations for the upcoming SW development project when it comes to needed CI/CD capabilities.
Defining and implementing CI/CD metrics.
Train and coach the SW development projects to use the CI/CD pipeline.
Actively search for feedback from SW development projects to understand how the CI/CD pipeline may be improved
Maintain the CI/CD strategy to make sure it reflects the current and expected capabilities needed in the future.
Team leader of other CI/CD developers.
Skills:
• Comprehensive knowledge and experience in embedded CI/CD pipeline definition and implementation.
• >3 years of CI/CD experience for embedded development and automotive.
• Interested of learning new techniques and tools
• Experienced in Linux server systems including installation and scripting
• Experience from CI/CD aligned with Autosar Methodology
• Able to support local IT support when it comes to CI/CD features. (Local IT support is focused on office features and not SW development features)
• Strong team player.
• Experience of both cloud based tools as well as server based tools.
• Good communication skills
• Must be fully conversant in English
• PC literate including Microsoft Word, Excel etc.
Ideal Candidate would be:
• Able to work with initiative and independently.
• Able to communicate with customers professionally and assertively when required.
• Eager to learn and develop within the company.
• Able to present a profuse and Japan if the project situation requires it.
