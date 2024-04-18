CI/CD Engineer in Automotive
2024-04-18
Are you passionate about streamlining software workflows? Interested in continuous integration for cutting-edge software products? The role of Continuous Integration Engineer awaits you at Nexer R&D! We are actively searching for a skilled consultant specializing in CI/CD, eager to contribute to our automotive assignments and build our client's CI pipelines.
This is Nexer R&D
"Together we create a happy and vibrant high-tech community" - that's our vision within R&D, and it permeates everything we do. Together, we create a warm and vibrant community where initiatives and ideas are encouraged to take shape - anytime, anywhere!
At Nexer, colleagues and leaders are always close at hand. You have great opportunities to build relationships and thrive in a supportive environment that fosters knowledge sharing and continuous development.
In addition to exciting assignments, you have the opportunity to participate in courses and workshops through Nexer Academy. Why not initiate your own workshop or form a group to drive topics that interest you? Here, you have real influence.
About the role
As a Continuous Integration Engineer, you are part of Nexer as a consultant, focusing on our key tech area CI/CD at Nexer R&D in Gothenburg. You will work on an assignment for one of our product development clients in the automotive industry, where you optimize the integration and build flow for software in large and complex systems.
Who are we looking for?
We are seeking someone with experience building Continuous Integration/Continuous Delivery pipelines that integrate complex embedded systems. We see that you have previous experience with product development companies where you have handled large, complex software flows and have a strong interest in software development. You hold a Bachelor's degree in a field related to software development, such as Computer Science or similar.
We would like to see that you have experience in:
Continuous Integration / Continuous Delivery in embedded products
Python
Shell scripting, such as bash
Linux
Good to have:
Zuul CI experience
Makefile
Ansible
Experience in automotive industry
Our employees enjoy solving technical problems together, value collaboration and work systematically, yet creatively. Would you like to be a part of such a team? Now is your chance, apply today!
Application
You are welcome to submit your application. Unfortunately, we are not able to handle applications via e-mail, but if you have any questions, you are welcome to contact Victoria Olsson at victoria.olsson@nexergroup.com
