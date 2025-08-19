CI/CD Consultant
Incluso AB / Datajobb / Stockholm Visa alla datajobb i Stockholm
2025-08-19
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Incluso AB i Stockholm
, Solna
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
, Huddinge
eller i hela Sverige
We are looking for a CI/CD Consultant for a global company in Södertälje, Stockholm.
Start is ASAP, 5 month's contract to begin with, possibility of extension after that.
About the Role:
We are seeking a skilled and passionate CI/CD Consultant to join our team and help drive the transformation of our software delivery processes. You will work closely with development, operations, and security teams to design, implement, and optimize CI/CD pipelines that enable faster, safer, and more reliable deployments.
Key Responsibilities:
• Assess current development and deployment workflows.
• Design and implement scalable CI/CD pipelines using modern tools (e.g., GitHub Actions, Azure DevOps, Jenkins, GitLab).
• Automate build, test, and deployment processes across multiple environments.
• Integrate security and compliance checks into the pipeline (DevSecOps).
• Provide training and documentation to development teams.
• Monitor pipeline performance and continuously improve reliability and speed.
• Collaborate with cross-functional teams to align CI/CD practices with business goals.
Qualifications:
• Proven experience in CI/CD pipeline design and implementation.
• Strong knowledge of version control systems (Git), containerization (Docker, Kubernetes), and cloud platforms (Azure, AWS).
• Familiarity with Infrastructure as Code (Terraform, Ansible).
• Experience with automated testing frameworks and tools.
• Excellent problem-solving and communication skills.
• Ability to work independently and in a team-oriented environment.
This is a full-time consultant position through Incluso in Södertälje, Stockholm. Start is ASAP , 5 month's contract to begin with, possibility of extension after that.
Please submit your CV as soon as possible since we will review the applications on an on-going basis.
For more information about this role, please contact Kanika Singhal, recruiter at Incluso. Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-08-29 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Incluso AB
(org.nr 559002-3213) Arbetsplats
Incluso Kontakt
Kanika Singhal kanika@incluso.se +46 73-533 78 11 Jobbnummer
9465351