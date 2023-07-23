CI/CD Automated integration experts
Shape our new Test Automation Platform: Fuel Innovation and Drive Change!
Scania is changing its role from a truck and bus supplier to providing complete and sustainable transport solutions. The rise of autonomous and electric vehicles is revolutionizing our industry. This journey is filled with exciting and challenging tasks.
We are creating a new team with the goal to create an excellent software development experience. We strive for quick learning loops through data-driven development and a unified automated toolchain. We aim to support the software factory with stable test systems that can be updated rapidly. Additionally, we seek to improve the integration of lower-level testing with system and vehicle testing.
As a seasoned professional, you will have the opportunity to be part of establishing a self-service, one-click software build system. This system will trigger an automated testing process, ensuring verified software is ready for customer launch. You will join a team that defines and brings this vision to life, alongside colleagues at Scania and other Traton colleagues.
The software's role in creating customer value is growing rapidly. Embracing digitalization and incorporating software in vehicles and cloud-based services are vital for future success.
Your tasks
• Develop and optimize our test automatization toolchain, including both SIL and HIL
• Develop framework and concepts for automated integration verification
• Connect the SW Solution configuration tools to the test environments
• Create a detailed vision for the fields mentioned above
Your profile
We are looking for senior SW developers and experts that have:
• a background in SW development in C++ and/or backend development in C#
• a genuine interest in how tools are integrated to create optimized workflows
• a graduate degree in engineering or equivalent
• the capability to manage a large network with many interfaces and your strength is to identify your contribution to the big picture
• knowledge of English and Swedish both in written and spoken form
We offer you
You will be a key player in establishing the implementation of Scania's software step change in a tight team that is based on Scania 's core values. Driven in an environment with a high pace and innovative, agile and open mindset. The improvements we make today will affect the majority of our developers tomorrow.
In addition to personal and professional development opportunities, we offer benefits such as company car, mutual bonus, occupational pension, flexible working hours, lunch at reduced prices and much more. If you live in Stockholm, we offer direct bus service between Stockholm and Södertälje, Scania Job Express. You can also work from our office in central Stockholm from time to time, Scania Sergel.
Contact information
If you have questions about the job you are welcome to contact recruitng managers Fredrik Eklund, fredrik.eklund@scania com or Peter Samuelsson, peter.samuelsson@scania.com
Application
If you feel you have the skills and desire to take on this interesting role, don 't hesitate to apply! Submit your CV and relevant certificates. You don't have to send a cover letter, just upload your CV twice.
Screening and interviews will be done continuously. A background check might be conducted for this position.
We are looking forward to your application! If you don't meet all requirements but would love to work with us, do not hesitate to get in contact with us and let us know why you are the best candidate.
Scania is a world-leading provider of transport solutions. Together with our partners and customers we are driving the shift towards a sustainable transport system. In 2020, we delivered 66,900 trucks, 5,200 buses as well as 11,000 industrial and marine power systems to our customers. Net sales totalled to over SEK 125 billion, of which over 20 percent were services-related. Founded in 1891, Scania now operates in more than 100 countries and employs some 50,000 people. Research and development are mainly concentrated in Sweden. Production takes place in Europe and Latin America with regional product centres in Africa, Asia and Eurasia. Scania is part of TRATON GROUP. For more information visit: www.scania.com. Ersättning
