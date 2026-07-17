Childcare job in Stockholm!
Stockholm's International Nanny Agency Handelsbolag / Vårdbiträdes- och personlig assistentsjobb / Stockholm Visa alla vårdbiträdes- och personlig assistentsjobb i Stockholm
2026-07-17
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Stockholm's International Nanny Agency Handelsbolag i Stockholm
Childcare work – Stockholm's International Nanny Agency
Stockholm's International Nanny Agency is currently recruiting experienced and reliable childcare professionals (nannies and doulas) for long-term placements with families in the Stockholm area.
Responsibilities
Childcare support tailored to the family's needs
Assistance with newborn care and/or young children
Preschool pick-ups (where applicable)
Meal preparation for children
Light household tasks related to childcare
Planning and engaging in age-appropriate activities
Providing support to parents, including occasional assistance when running errands
For doulas: additional postpartum, overnight, and family support as needed
Schedule
Flexible part-time and full-time opportunities during weekdays and weekends.
Candidate Requirements
Proven experience with newborns and/or young children
Relevant background as a nanny, doula, or similar childcare role
Fluent in English and/or Swedish, additional languages are a plus
Reliable, proactive, and nurturing personality
Ability to commit to long-term placements
Flexibility with scheduling
Other Qualifications
CPR and First Aid certification (or willingness to obtain)
Clear background check and strong references
Warm, supportive, and professional approach to childcare and family support
How to Apply
If you are passionate about working with children and supporting families, we would love to hear from you. Please send your CV and a brief cover letter outlining your experience and suitability to:
📧 info@stockholm-nanny.se Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-08-16
E-post: Info@stockholm-nanny.se Omfattning
Detta är ett deltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Stockholm's International Nanny Agency Handelsbolag
112 21 STOCKHOLM Arbetsplats
Stockholm's International Nanny Agency HB Jobbnummer
10004903