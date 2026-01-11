Childcare job in Skogås

Stockholm's International Nanny Agency HB / Vårdbiträdes- och personlig assistentsjobb / Huddinge
2026-01-11


Join Our Team as a Nanny at Stockholm's International Nanny Agency!
We are looking for experienced and dedicated nannies experienced with groupages from 0-1 year old and young children, and available to work around Stockholm from as soon as possible. Are you the perfect fit?
Position details:
Location: Skogås
Children: one boy, three years old.
Starting: As soon as possible.
Routine: pick up from preschool - playtime - dinner.
Schedule: Once a week, every Wednesday.
Hours: 15:00 - 18:00
Duration: Long term
Language: English and/or Swedish
Allergies: Milk protein
Pets: No
Requirements: Someone experienced with this groupage, reliable, active, creative and available to commit long term.
We're looking for candidates who:
• Have prior childcare experience, especially with babies and young children.
• Hold a valid CPR and first aid certification (or are willing to obtain one).
• Possess a clear background check and excellent references.
• Demonstrate a genuine love for working with children and a positive, nurturing attitude.
• Are flexible with the schedule.
How to Apply
If you are passionate about childcare and meet the requirements, we'd love to hear from you! Please send your resume and a brief cover letter detailing your childcare experience and why you'd be a great fit for this role to: info@stockholm-nanny.se

Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-02-10
E-post: info@stockholm-nanny.se

Arbetsgivare
Stockholm's International Nanny Agency HB
142 30  SKOGÅS

Jobbnummer
9677292

