Childcare job in Central Stockholm
2026-01-23
Nanny Position - Stockholm's International Nanny Agency
Location: Central Stockholm
Stockholm's International Nanny Agency is seeking an experienced and dedicated Swedish-speaking nanny for a long-term position with a family based in central Stockholm. The role is available to start as soon as possible.
Position Overview
Child: 10-year-old boy
Start Date: As soon as possible
Duration: Long-term
Child & Role Description
The child has special needs and requires structured support in daily routines. Responsibilities include school pick-up, homework support, engaging in learning-based activities, and providing emotional guidance and stability. The role also includes assisting with dinner and the bedtime routine.
Schedule & Hours
Schedule: Every other week, Monday through Friday, including weekends
Hours: Flexible, typically between 15:00 and 21:00
Additional Details
Language Requirement: Fluent Swedish
Driving License: Required
Candidate Requirements
Proven experience with children in this age group
Previous experience working with children with special needs, including autism (required)
Reliable, active, creative, and confident in providing both educational and emotional support
Ability to commit to a long-term role
Preferred Qualifications
CPR and First Aid certification (or willingness to obtain)
Clear background check and strong references
Warm, patient, and nurturing personality
Flexible availability
How to Apply
If you are passionate about childcare and meet the requirements for any of the above roles, we would love to hear from you. Please send your CV and a brief cover letter outlining your experience and suitability to: info@stockholm-nanny.se Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-02-22
E-post: info@stockholm-nanny.se Arbetsgivare Stockholm's International Nanny Agency HB
111 57 STOCKHOLM Jobbnummer
9701285