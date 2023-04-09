Chief Telecom Cloud Native Architect
2023-04-09
, Kristinehamn
, Karlskoga
, Storfors
, Lekeberg
, Eskilstuna
, Linköping
, Trollhättan
, Södertälje
Responsibilities
Promote collaboration in EU industrial, open source, research and academic ecosystems in cloud native area.
Build and maintain a good communication with operators to lead industry cloud native technology development and evolution.
Contribute in SDO (standards development organization) like 3GPP and ETSI, and related open source communities to adopt cloud native technologies to Telecom workload and systems.
Provide suggestions and guidance for Telecom Cloud solutions
Qualifications requirements
Bachelor's degree or above, or equivalent practical experience.
15+ years of experience in IT and Telco software, at least 5 years working experience in telecom industry.
Strong connections in industrial, open source, research and academic ecosystems.
Experiences of leadership in open source, SDOs like 3GPP, ETSI, TMF, etc.
Comprehensive knowledge and experience in telecom products, operation and maintenance.
Effective communication skills: fluent in English, rich experiences of communicating with customers, key stakeholders.
Demonstrated ability to work closely with other parts of the organization.
Self-motivated and self-managing, with strong organizational skills.
Location: Stockholm, Sweden
