Chief Technology Officer Volvo Penta

Volvo Penta is now searching for an engaged, visionary executive leader with ability to provide an inspiring leadership in the position as Senior Vice President Technology, hereafter referred to as Chief Technology Officer (CTO) for Volvo Penta.
The Volvo Penta vision is to be the world leader in sustainable power solutions. We have a history of innovation and enjoy strong market positions based on our products, service offers and customer focused mindset. Our employees describe Volvo Penta as a great place to work, built upon respect and commitment. We encourage people to take individual responsibility and offer exciting assignments in a highly innovative environment.
The world is changing faster than ever. In some ways, for a company, things are still the same: to lead and support our customers and make them successful in their mission. However, in other ways, globalization, digitalization, and new technologies to better meet climate challenges are completely changing the game. The role of technology development in general is therefore more central than ever.
The role
Volvo Penta's CTO will be a member of the Executive Management team, reporting to the President of Volvo Penta, leading an organization of ~650 FTEs with 11 direct reports. The CTO is a strategic and business-oriented technology leader with a strong understanding of how technology enables business.. The CTO will lead the technology organization through an ongoing transformation towards a fossil-free future, where advanced software skills and experience from electromobility are key ingredients.
The CTO will be responsible for systems and solutions for marine and industrial usage, from advanced engineering through industrialization project and maintenance. You will manage the product pipeline and lead all technology development activities across the entire global portfolio including offering, product compliance, environment, quality, and safety. Additionally, the CTO will be responsible for ensuring the business maximizes its returns from technology investments to enhance business growth, all while effectively utilizing solutions and services from Volvo Group.
Key responsibilities and expectations
As CTO of Volvo Penta you are a commercial-minded leader who motivates and works through others to deliver measurable, margin-enhancing, while cost-effective results. You will successfully be part of the leadership of Volvo Penta and specifically the Volvo Penta technology department in the fields of technology, both developing current technology but also move into new in both hardware and software. Always with the customer needs in focus and with a true business mindset. You will have the huge assets of Volvo Group to work with but you will also need to find new ways when required. Your role is to secure a technology roadmap that delivers result today and tomorrow.
Specifically, as CTO, you will:
Set and execute a clear R&D Strategy with a customer centric focus
Ensure Financial & Operational Management, including investments in R&D
Build strong Stakeholder Management, with internal and external stakeholders, including potential partnerships
Lead a High-Performance Technology Team, attracting and retaining talents across the organisation
Your profile and experience
The ideal candidate for the CTO position possesses a proven track record of leading a technology division and has previously been a part of a leadership team in an industrial setting. You bring strong expertise in technology, hardware and software, and engineering systems and you are known for leading businesses through exceptional leadership. You are able to solve complex problems and recognizes future customer opportunities through strategic thinking. With quality and customers in focus, you will enable product profitability, as well as ensuring the right balance between traditional and disruptive technologies across the full product life cycle. Personality-wise, you are a self-starter who can work well both independently as well as in team settings and can leverage on your industry expertise. You are used to quickly finding solutions, think broad, and can act proactively. You are a customer centric individual, known for effective communication, the ability to influence at all levels of an organization, sound decision-making skills, and an agile and scalable leadership style. You manage innovation and change processes well and have the ability to take high quality decisions.
Finally, it is expected that you are socially skilled and a solid team player with a holistic view of the business; preferably with a keen interest in industrial electromobility and motivated by making a positive contribution.
Ideal experience
You bring substantial and progressive experience from working with technology in a similar or related industry, where you have also held senior leadership positions and have experience from a global matrix organization. Preferably, you bring a Master 's degree in engineering or other relevant field, and you are used to English as your working language.
If you are looking for a global challenge in a highly innovative area, you are most welcome with your application. We are looking forward to meeting you!
Please submit your application by
October 15, 2023
For this recruitment, we are working together with Spencer Stuart, and for any questions please reach out to jbengtsson@spencerstuart.com
