Chief Technology Officer Hydrogen Integration & Ironmaking
2025-07-25
As Chief Technology Officer - Hydrogen Integration & Ironmaking, you'll lead a high-performing technical team focused on integrating and optimizing Stegra's Hydrogen and DRI systems. You'll be the expert bridge between operations, engineering, and innovation-driving plant performance and influencing the design of future projects.
Key Responsibilities
Lead technical integration between hydrogen and DRI units
Translate operational learnings into performance improvements
Guide cross-system risk mitigation and brownfield upgrades
Collaborate with Centre of Excellence, OEMs, and operational teams
Benchmark and enhance plant reliability, emissions, and efficiency
Requirements
Proven technology leadership in process/plant engineering and operations in hydrogen, DRI, and/or equivalent heavy industry processes
At least 15 years pf experience with complex technical systems and cross-functional teams
Strong understanding of industrial safety, risk, and digital tools
Fluent in English (Swedish is a plus)
About us:
Stegra, formerly know as H2 Green Steel, is on a mission to disrupt the global steel industry by producing green steel, with the end goal of bringing down CO2 emissions to zero. By using green hydrogen and fossil-free electricity instead of coal; water and heat will be our primary emissions. By 2030, our ambition is to produce 5 million tonnes of green steel annually in our fully integrated, digitalized, and sustainable plant in Boden, located in northern Sweden - currently in construction phase. But this is just the beginning - our expertise in green hydrogen will enable us to decarbonize other industries in addition to steel, and we look forward to what's next in store for us.
We are looking for talented, innovative, and purpose-driven people to join our rapidly growing and diverse team. Our employees get to learn everyday, implement the latest technology and test and put their ideas into practice. Together, we are building an impact company with sustainability at its core - for our people, customers, investors, society, and planet. Så ansöker du
