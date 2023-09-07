Chief Technology Officer
Yubico, the inventor of the YubiKey (security key), makes secure login easy and available for everyone. Backed by major investors like Andreessen Horowitz, Meritech Capital, AMF, and Marc Benioff, CEO of Salesforce, the company was created by an inspirational female founder. Millions of individuals in over 160+ countries rely on the YubiKey to protect their accounts, and companies like Google, Facebook, Twitter, and the U.S. State Government rely on our technology to keep their employees secure. We are a multinational, fast-growing company offering an opportunity to bring your ideas to life with our global team. If you are interested in this role, please submit your CV in English.
The future of Yubico: We're continuing to invest in innovation and we're excited to share that we've signed the intent to go public through a merger with ACQ Bure, a Swedish holding company that is publicly traded on Nasdaq Stockholm. You can read more about our exciting news in our blog: https://www.yubico.com/blog/yubico-is-merging-with-acq-bure/
You will be part of the management team in a fast-growing international organization. You will have the opportunity to make a significant impact and shape both the products and the overall organization.
Task & Responsibilities:
Heads the Office of the CTO team, reporting to the President & COO
Oversees the design of new products and incorporates effective technology to ensure dominant position in the market
Ensures appropriate implementation of all methodologies and development processes
Designs strategic plans
Coordinates with product, sales and marketing teams to evangelize the products
Facilitates interviews to hire appropriate employees and provide training to achieve organizational goals
Skills & Experience:
7+ years experience within an IT environment and 3-5 years in a manager position
Intercultural and people leadership experience leading technical teams
Vast experience from cybersecurity companies
High degree of autonomy, a curious mind and the ability to see, use, and develop technology from a business and user perspective
Experience from fast-growing international organizations and a modern development environment with new technology
Although this position is located in Stockholm, extensive travel is expected. Så ansöker du
