Chief Technology Officer
2023-04-20
Are you a technology leader who is driven by digital transformation and empowering organizations to achieve their greatest impact through technical innovation? Join our dynamic team at Greenpeace Nordic as our Chief Technology Officer!
What we believe in
We are an equal opportunity employer with a longstanding commitment of providing a work environment that respects the dignity and worth of each individual. We value the benefits and strengths that diversity brings, and we thrive in an environment that encourages respect and trust. We promote equity, diversity and inclusion in our workplace and welcome applications from all sections of society.
While we seek the most suitable and qualified person for the role, given the current composition of our technology organisation, we would particularly welcome, non-male identifying and/or BIPOC candidates to apply for the position.
About us
Greenpeace is a global network of campaigning organizations, working for a green and peaceful future. It comprises 26 independent national/regional Greenpeace organizations (NROs) in over 55 countries across Europe, Africa, the Americas, Asia and the Pacific, as well as a coordinating organization, Greenpeace International. We expose global environmental problems and force positive changes through research, lobbying and non-violent direct action. For more information, please see www.greenpeace.org
(https://www.greenpeace.org/international/).
About the role
The Chief Technology Officer (CTO) provides technology leadership with the goal of making Greenpeace Nordic best in class in technological innovation, capacity and adaptiveness. This role is key to ensuring that Greenpeace wins more campaigns, faster, for the benefit of our planet through the massive strategic uplift that technology can give us. The role will ensure all our teams are supported by technology that is perfectly aligned to their needs, enabling them to have their greatest impact. The role ensures our relationship with technology and data reflects our values and our mission to achieve a green and peaceful future.
About you
You have at least 2 years experience in CTO capacity (or a combined work experience that results in a similar experience) managing large IT projects, and a minimum 5 years experience with line managing technology staff. We are looking for a candidate who has a deep understanding of leading edge digital technology, and can maximise the effective and innovative use of technology in pursuit of Greenpeace Nordic's goals. It is of great importance that you have sound skills and proven achievements in project management, strategic planning, knowledge sharing, collaborative processes and innovation. A fluency in both written and spoken English is a requirement.
As the CTO, you have a strategic mindset that will take Greenpeace Nordic on a journey to advance our digital maturity and drive our technology roadmap. You are an inclusive leader and remarkable project manager with an ability to motivate your team and navigate complex arrangements. Furthermore, you are a good communicator, foster a positive culture of learning and are adept at engaging and influencing others. We believe that you understand the link between technology, business and organisational strategy and that you are proactive in your approach to highlighting the synergies between these key elements.
Your responsibilities
Your responsibilities as the CTO include:
• To oversee the management and integration of our technology infrastructure, maintenance contracts, internal and external client and consulting relations
• Raising and spreading the digital literacy and capability of Greenpeace Nordic, as well as fostering a culture of technology innovation and experimentation
• Leading Greenpeace Nordic's organisational data strategy and digital maturity planning
• Integrate work structures across different jurisdictions and cultures, extending to developing and motivating teams, developing the next generation of IT leaders internally, establishing and defining processes and systems that work within teams and across multidisciplinary functions
• Maintaining and enhancing the IT and data teams' efficiency and effectiveness, including recruitment, develop management and technical guidance
• Champion knowledge management with the organisation, including the development, use and management of procedures, documentation, onboarding and knowledge sharing
• Develop common standards for roadmap generation, planning, risk management, succession planning
• Foster and maintain healthy relationships with the global digital tech communities, including representing Greenpeace Nordic in the global technology organisation, and participate in the global tech modernisation of Greenpeace
Additional information
This is a full time, permanent position based in one of the four offices of Greenpeace Nordic (Stockholm, Copenhagen, Oslo or Helsinki). You will be expected to travel, from time to time to all the Nordic regional offices.
The last day to apply is Wednesday, May 10th 2023 by 17:00 CET or sooner. Please send a motivation letter and CV in English. We will review applications on a continuous basis, so don't wait to send us your application.
You can read the full job description for the role here: Chief Technology Officer JD (https://drive.google.com/file/d/1pOg9Z407L-K8Y05rEPR9pTxTw_h8iqhT/view?usp=sharing)
If you have any questions, don't hesitate to get in touch with John Dinamarca at john.dinamarca@greenpeace.org
. We have a collective bargaining agreement in Sweden with Unionen. If you want to get in contact with the Union representatives please send an email to gpn.unionenklubben@gmail.com
. The Unionen representative can also direct you to our local Staff Representative in Norway, Denmark or Finland.
