Chief Technical Engineer
2023-09-07
For further optimization and development within our Soft Goods products and projects we are looking for an expert in the following skills set.
This position will be based at our Product Development Centre in Hillerstorp Sweden. The position will have many internal and external contacts and we expect the highest level of expertise within the preferred skill requirements. Preferred internal candidate are available.
Product Development
- Sampling process for sewn goods
- Redline / improvement process
- BOM review and costing
- Design for manufacturing
Product types:
- Bags and luggage
- Technical backpacks
- Phone and tablet cases
- Stroller and multifunctional child transport products
- Luggage and rolling bags
- Rooftop tents
Production Processes
- Sewing
- Gluing
- laminating
- Vacuum thermoforming
- Press forming
- Compression molding
- Fabric/plastic lamination
- High frequency welding (seamless construction)
- Ultrasonic welding
- Seam taping
- Molding - Extrusion
- Injection molding
- Rotational molding
- Blow molding
- Carbon fiber and fiberglass production - Pre-preg
- Pull-trusion
- Traditional layup
Fabric / Textile Development
- Thread production
- Weaving and knitting process
- Dyeing process(es) - Yarn dying
- Piece dying
- Solution (dope) dying
- Sublimation printing
- Digital sublimation
- Color matching and color management
- Coating / finishing
- Lamination
- Fire resistance
- Finishes and water resistance
- Engineering textiles to meet performance requirements
- Textile risk assessment and chemical compliance management
- Environmental management of textiles - bluesign certification
- Life cycle analysis
- Carbon equivalent calculation
Textile Factory Management
- Asia factory management
- Sewing time estimation
- Production line setup / optimization
- Equipment selection and optimization
- Outward facing customer negotiations
- Supplier problem solving
- Supply chain management
Sourcing
- Factory evaluation and selection - Social compliance
- Quality system evaluation
- Factory process improvement
Culture Management
- Experience hiring, training and managing teams in Asia
- Understanding cultural differences to optimize team performance
- Ability to effectively manage colleagues and teams remotely
- Ability to represent company on-site at Asia factories
Quality Assurance
- FMEA
- Control planning
- Work instructions
- Test fixture design / manufacturing
Quality Control
- Quality control / inspection
- AQL sampling
- Continuous improvement program
- Inspection guidelines and specifications
- Member of the global quality team for textiles, bags and tents
Other Skills
- Hardgoods / soft goods integration for complex projects
- Sewing machine selection
- SOP and standards writing
- Scheduling and project management
- Standards developments (ASTM/CPAI/ISO)
- Design/build new test protocol for materials and finished product
- Expertise in Printing process (screen print, offset, gravure)
- Fluent in English and preferable knowledgeable in Cantonese or Mandarin
Please apply before September 18.
About Thule Group
Thule Group is a global sports and outdoor company. We offer high-quality products with smart features and a sustainable design that make it easy for people across the globe to live an active life. Under the motto Active Life, Simplified - and with a focus on consumer-driven innovation and long-term sustainability - we develop, manufacture and market products within the product categories Sport&Cargo Carriers (roof racks, roof boxes and carriers for transporting cycling, water and winter sports equipment, and rooftop tents mounted on a car), Juvenile & Pet Products (strollers, bike trailers, child bike seats and products to bring your dog), RV Products (awnings, bike carriers and tents for RVs and caravans) and Packs, Bags & Luggage (hiking backpacks, luggage and camera bags).
Thule Group has about 2,600 employees at nine production facilities and 35 sales offices worldwide. The Group's products are sold in 138 markets and in 2022, sales amounted to SEK 10.1 billion.www.thulegroup.com
