Chief Scientific Officer
Randstad AB / Kemiingenjörsjobb / Solna Visa alla kemiingenjörsjobb i Solna
2023-09-20
, Sundbyberg
, Stockholm
, Danderyd
, Lidingö
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Randstad AB i Solna
, Sundbyberg
, Stockholm
, Danderyd
, Lidingö
eller i hela Sverige
Job description
The Chief Scientific Officer is a new position in the company following strategic decisions to bring the current technology to the next development phase. The overall responsibility of the SCO is to thoroughly understand the technology, its potential and to guide the scientific research from pre-clinical phase to clinical-phase. Furthermore, the CSO's responsibility is to support strategic and operational work in relation to Curacells IP-portfolio, and to secure that R&D activities are compliant with regulatory requirements. The CSO will lead the process of identifying and engaging science partners and collaborators as well as managing all product development and science collaborations.
Responsibilities
Planning, managing, and executing all R&D related activities.
Reporting progress and outcomes to the CEO.
Participating on the Management Team, providing input on operational and strategic directions.
Managing all documentation related to the R&D work conducted.
Supporting the company's intellectual property strategy and related activities.
Leading the scientific team, including hiring and mentoring, as well as overseeing the daily management and development of the scientific staff.
Ensuring the maintenance of laboratory equipment to enable performance of experimental work and tests.
Driving the clinical plan, synopsis development, and trial design in collaboration with the Clinical Operations Team (COO) and the Scientific Board.
Qualifications
The ideal candidate will possess:
A Life-Science related Education to at least PhD level.
Significant experience in cell-based immune therapies or a related research field, ideally with knowledge and experience of the interplay of the immune system with cancers.
Previous R&D management experience.
A track-record of leading product development from pre-clinical to clinical phase.
Understanding of regulatory requirements from an R&D perspective.
Proven scientific credibility, as evidenced by published articles in peer-reviewed journals.
Experience in patent portfolio management and intellectual property strategies (advantageous).
Experience working in entrepreneurial environments.
International experience.
Fluency in English.
About the company
CuraCell is a European cell therapy company developing a Tumor Infiltrating Lymphocytes (TIL) based product for the treatment of cancer. Founded on decades-long TIL research in Sweden and leading clinical expertise in Germany, CuraCell aim at delivering durable TIL treatments to patients with solid tumor cancers. Ersättning
Monthly Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-09-30 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "201440744". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Randstad AB
(org.nr 556242-1718) Arbetsplats
Randstad Kontakt
Peter Janson peter.janson@randstad.se Övrig information om företaget/organisationen Offentliga upphandlingar där Randstad AB varit leverantör Jobbnummer
8128839