Chief Project manager Special Vehicles
2023-06-27
You now have a great opportunity to join the Special Vehicles Engineering Team, which are dedicated to developing low volume solutions and specific customized offers for Volvo Trucks Heavy Duty ranges (FH, FM, FMX). We take an active part in making Volvo Trucks the world leader in sustainable transport solutions and we need you to join our team and contribute to our challenging assignments.
We work with low volume development tasks from first sketch to full industrialization, but also with development of demo-trucks and staggered introduction of new technologies such as e-mobility, alternative fuels, automation and connectivity. In addition, we develop specific solutions for Volvo Defense providing transport solutions for military & civil defense operations.
This is us, your new colleagues
We are a team with a cross functional mix of experienced people from different areas, chassis, cab, geometrical architecture, electrical wiring, and software. Within the department we also have chief project managers and vehicle architects, which means we can take on really challenging development tasks together.
Our culture is based on trust, accountability, business mindset and we all share the same belief that everything is possible if we do it together.
Our way of working is lean and we continuously develop and implement innovative ways of working to secure high performance in time to market, quality, and reduced development costs for all our products.
Who are you?
The Lead Chief Project Manager is a challenging position in charge to secure the cross functional deliveries for complex projects. A key to success is a strong internal cooperation with the Engineering functions, Group Truck Operations (GTO), Group Truck Purchasing (GTP) and Volvo Trucks brand.
We are looking for an experience project manager with excellent stakeholder skills, efficient communication and you have a broad internal network and can bring people together. Project prerequisites are not all set from the beginning and rather than spending time waiting for a complete plan you act. You don't only listen to the voice of the costumer; you rather have a good dialog with the customer to be able to focus on what matters.
Other important competencies for the position:
You have a board technical knowledge, across several technical domains in the transportation industry.
You have proven capability of managing complex projects.
You are creating new and better ways for the organization to be successful.
You build winning teams with diverse skills and perspectives to achieve common goals.
You have the ability to make sense of complex and a high quantity of information.
You step up to address difficult issues, saying what needs to be said.
You are comfortable with managing risks.
You have a Master of Science or similar university degree and a PMP certificate is a plus. Work experience in relevant field for a minimum of 8 years
Previous experience from defense/military sector with tender/offer business and military requirements is preferable
You will be part of a team of Chief Project Managers and Vehicle Architects for the Special Vehicles products and projects. As a core member in our team, we offer you to work in a collaborative atmosphere and a culture of can-do-attitude.
Distinct responsibilities include:
Leading cross functional Volvo project team to deliver according to commitments
Reporting in Volvo governance up to executive management and leading alignment with all involved Volvo functions
If you have an open mindset to new innovative ways of working and get energized by working close to the customer and constantly evolving to meet their needs, you might be our next colleague.
Are we a perfect match?
We promise you some truly exciting challenges and the opportunity to join a team of skilled colleagues. We are eager to learn from you and you will get fantastic opportunities to learn and develop with us. So, if you are a person who is flexible, who sees challenges as something positive and is ready to act? Then we hope to hear from you!
Curious and have some questions, call me:
Hiring Manager - Miriam Reman, Director Special Vehicles Sweden, +46 739 026475
