Chief Product Owner (CPO) for Network
Swedbank AB / Datajobb / Stockholm Visa alla datajobb i Stockholm
2022-12-20
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Swedbank AB i Stockholm
, Sundbyberg
, Knivsta
, Trosa
, Uppsala
eller i hela Sverige
Do you want to take lead in infrastructure operations and transformation?
In Swedbank you have the opportunity to:
• Take accountability for the backbone of Swedbank IT operations.
• Own and manage major transformation initiatives concerning technology, processes and people.
• Be the leader of leaders to support and inspire excellent performance in line with Swedbank core values.
• As part of the management team maintain and further develop our contribution on Group level.
What is needed in this role:
• Seniority in IT management and transformation.
• Specific technical domain skill and experience from network and cloud.
• General technical understanding of IT infrastructure.
• Practical experience from ITIL and systems management.
• Knowledge and experience from agile methods such as SAFE is an advantage.
• Excellent leadership. You lead by example and act as a role model in practical terms.
• Fluent English, oral and written.
Short role description:
• You will be reporting to Head of Infrastructure Services and Transformation,
• Your mission is to deliver high quality network services and to transform these services into the next level of quality and resilience.
• You are accountable for all services within the Network domain: core network, network security and branch network.
At Swedbank we believe that people are our core strength. Our culture is built on respect, inclusion and openness. We support the continuous development and enable you to take the lead in your career and find inspiring challenges. We take care of your well-being by providing a sustainable and flexible working environment. As an employee, you will be part of the Group performance program, offered a company pension plan, optional health insurance, as well as other benefits. We are guided by our values: Open, Simple and Caring. It's all about delivering a positive and unique experience for our customers through collaboration and teamwork - together we make a difference.
Join our team and...
be a part of an international team of professionals, who are jointly delivering high availability, challenging transformation initiatives, maximizing customer value and increasing Swedbank's competitive advantage." Rajib Eklund, your future leader
We look forward to receiving your application by 31.01.2023.
Location: Stockholm or Tallin
Contacts
Recruiting manager: Rajib Eklund +46 73 054 88 21
SACO: Camilla Ivarsson, +46 70 693 00 28
Finansförbundet: Åke Skoglund, +46 70 372 06 19
If you are employed in Estonia, please note that the salary offered for this position ranges from 4100-6200 EUR gross i.e. before taxes. (https://jobs.swedbank.com/pages/employment-in-estonia).
We want to inform you that the recruitment process may be delayed due to Christmas holidays.
We have made our choice regarding recruitment media and therefore kindly decline contact with ad sellers or sellers of other recruitment services.
Swedbank does not discriminate anybody based on gender, age, sexual orientation or sexual identity, ethnicity, religion or disability - everybody is welcome.
LI-Hybrid Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-01-31 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Swedbank AB
(org.nr 502017-7753) Arbetsplats
Swedbank Group Kontakt
Rajib Eklund rajib.eklund@swedbank.se Jobbnummer
7274237