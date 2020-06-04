Chief People Officer - Pierce AB - Ekonomichefsjobb i Stockholm

Pierce AB / Ekonomichefsjobb / Stockholm2020-06-04Pierce, Europe's largest and fastest growing motorcycle-focused online retailer, is looking for a Chief People Officer / HR Director.Reporting to the CEO and a key member of the Executive Leadership Team, the Chief People Officer will define and execute the talent strategy and shape the culture as the company scales quickly. Through the design of innovative programs and processes, the Chief People Officer will provide growth for employees and create opportunities for them to realize their potential, while also helping the company to build capabilities and reach targets.We are looking for a high-impact and experienced leader to build out the HR function in a young, dynamic and international company with about 370 employees across 6 offices in Sweden, Poland, and Spain. As to our HR maturity, we have many of the HR basics in place but now we need to take the next step and create a company-wide HR function to lead our relatively small HR team based in our 3 country locations and start to support the business and our leaders in a more proactive way and with a strong focus on employee engagement.Key roles and responsibilities- Develop a high-performance culture that brings together the passion for our sport, the dedication to our customers, and the drive for business results- Partner with the CEO and the rest of the executive team to ensure we have the best organisational set-up and that we lead the company in the best possible way- Own the process for leadership development, staff coaching, training, information and communication- Set all HR processes and tools, from recruitment and staffing, performance management, training & education, compliance, compensation and benefitsDefine and implement initiatives to build a 'one Pierce' company with shared values and a shared culture across the different officesLead our employer branding activities- Master level education with a strong interest in people and organization- 12+ years of leadership experience, ideally in internet/retail environments- Excellent communication skills in English and, ideally, Swedish- Track record of achieving results- Proven ability to deliver transformational change in organizationsStrong business acumen and analytical skills, preferably gained in the lineComprehensive HR knowledge, including employment law, compensation, organizational planning, restructuring, recruitment, employee development, health & safety, and driving employee engagementStrong business partnering background working closely with business leaders to manage growth, change and performanceExperience in building up the HR function from another dynamic companyAbility to work on both strategies and operational details and not afraid of 'getting the hands dirty' when neededExtensive international and multi-cultural exposureIf you are that high-impact HR leader who 'knows what great HR looks like' and wants to transform the HR area within Pierce, then we would like to meet with you. We will give you the opportunity to build an HR function and to have a real impact on the organization. We expect you to have a strong drive for results, overcoming obstacles and challenges, and diving into the operational details as required. You feel comfortable operating in a somewhat ambiguous environment, you create structure but you can also be adaptable and creative in getting things done. You are a real people's person and know how to inspire and energize both leaders and the company.Experience in retail, e-commerce or affinity with motorcycles would obviously be a plus!Pierce is the ecommerce company that has grown to become Europe's biggest online retailer for gear and accessories within Motorcycles and Snowmobiles. We do this throughout Europe through our shops 24MX, XLmoto and SledStore. The company is in an amazing growth spurt, growing by 30-40% annually. At the beginning of 2009 we were a team of 4, today we are about 380 international professionals, committed to giving our customers across 17 European markets a huge range of products and an extraordinary level of service. Our turnover during 2019 was 120 MEUR, up over 30% from the year before. During the first part of 2020 we have continued our growth journey.It started with a passion for our sport, was driven by the enthusiasm of our staff and we still dare to reach out for more with love and dedication for our customers.Join us on our quest to become the most admired retailer within the motorcycle industry and shape the way motor enthusiasts shop by offering a state-of-the-art online shopping experience built on passion, professionalism, and a good dose of rebellious spirit.We are passionate about riding motorcycles and have an exciting program for employees who want to learn to ride or get more involved in motorsport. 