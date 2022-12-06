Chief Operating Officer to Swedish Algae Factory AB
2022-12-06
Swedish Algae Factory is an award-winning and world leading young company that was founded in 2016 by Sofie Allert, biotechnical engineer with a master's in business development and Angela Wulff, professor in marine ecology. The company was founded with the vision to showcase the power of algae as a raw material and the potential of creating a climate positive business with the help of algae.
About the position
As we expand continuously and production increases, we are looking for a Chief Operating Officer that will help us to run our day-to-day business and be responsible for that both quantity and quality of our product and production, are in line with customer demands. You will also ensure that we are always pushing the limits towards a climate-positive production process.
You will join an exciting growth journey, contribute to more efficient personal care, solar cells and batteries with a greener footprint through circular and environmentally friendly materials from the sea, made in Sweden.
Specific tasks
Company Leadership
• Development and execution of fture strategy, working alongside the CEO and the Board
• Develop and deliver on performance and growth targets
• Drive day-to-day strategic and operational tasks in the company
• Empower team members and enable maximum performance from our amazing team
• Working with the CEO, develop and ensure a diverse, inclusive, friendly and fair working culture and establish policies that promote the company culture and vision
• Represent Swedish Algae Factory at external events where strategically and commercially valuable
Product Leadership
• Management of the Production team
• Drive efficiencies in our operational setup in production to ensure success at scale, improving on existing processes and procedures
• Responsible for projects in production towards improvement of productivity, sustainability and cost reductions
• Responsible for scaling the existing production plant and construction of new plants.
• Ensures customer success for key accounts by delivering the right quantity and quality of our product
• Build relationships with suppliers and other collaborating partners in production
About you
• As the rest of us, you are a sustainability enthusiast that genuinely wants to contribute towards making industries more sustainable
• You come from a leading position within process intensive production as specialty chemicals, nutrition/food industry, personal care, advanced materials or similar
• You are technical, solution oriented and are used to optimize sustainable production with experience/knowledge of building a new plant/factory
• You enjoy working strategically but also with hands-on-task in the day-to-day business
• You have a mentality that is always ready to roll up your sleeves and get to business, you enjoy helping your colleagues where needed
• You have a technical or chemical education and background
• As we are a global company, this requires you to be fluent in English and speaking
You report directly to the CEO and are based in the office in central Gothenburg. You will also spend at least 50% in our factory in Kungshamn and the rest in Gothenburg and with clients at clientsstations.
Application & Contact
For questions regarding the position and process, please contact Anna-Maria Engdahl +46 708-742432.
Please submit your application in English and feel most welcome!
About Swedish Algae Factory
The company 's main product Algica, that constitutes the shell of an algae group called diatoms, has unique light manipulating, absorbing, releasing, and blocking properties that are unmatched by synthetic alternatives. Algica is also proven to be good for the environment and human health. Algica do not harm natural ecosystems as e.g., oceans when released and have no negative effects on living organisms.
Algica is today sold in the personal care industry, but the properties of Algica is of interest in a wide variety of industries, where the solar and battery industries are of particularly interest on our journey of commercializing Algica, based on promising research and study results.
Swedish Algae Factory has for example been featured on Nytekniks 33-list for new innovative start-up companies two years in a row and won the prestigious global green start-up award Postcode Lotteries Green Challenge in 2019. Feel welcome to visit us: https://www.swedishalgaefactory.com/ Ersättning
