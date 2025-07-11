Chief Operating Officer to Antaros Medical
Would you like to take on a key leadership role in a growing company devoted to making a real difference in drug development through ground-breaking imaging? How about shaping operations in a science-driven, fast-moving company with a collaborative and purpose-driven culture? If this sparks your interest, we hope you continue reading.
At Antaros Medical, we are pioneering advanced imaging methodologies - such as Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) and Positron Emission Tomography (PET) - to design and deliver clinical studies that support decision-making and differentiation in drug development. Today, we are around 140 employees located in Sweden (Mölndal, Uppsala and Lund), US and the UK, and we continue to grow. As part of our continued expansion, we are now looking for a Chief Operating Officer (COO) to join our Leadership Team.
This is a senior executive role with overarching responsibility for a key part of Antaros Medical's operational organisation, including the Corelab, Clinical Operations, and Software Development departments. As COO, you will lead the Operations Leadership Team (OpsLT) and be part of the Antaros Leadership Team, contributing to company-wide strategy, growth and decision-making. The position is based in Uppsala or Mölndal, and you report to the CEO.
As Chief Operating Officer, your main responsibilities will be:
Provide overall leadership and direction to the Corelab, Clinical Operations and Software Development departments, ensuring high-quality execution, delivery and team development, in close collaboration with the Imaging Science department
Lead the day-to-day operations of the company, addressing challenges and driving improvements and efficiencies across workflows and cross-functional collaboration
Develop and implement operational strategies and plans that align with company goals and support our long-term growth
Support and empower your direct reports, including department managers, and drive leadership development within the OpsLT
Actively contribute to the overall company strategy and direction as a member of the Antaros Medical Leadership Team
Drive efficiency, quality, and scalability through process improvements and ways of working
Support and collaborate with Compliance, HR, Finance and Business Development functions to ensure smooth cross-functional operations
Represent the operational organisation in external meetings, audits and partner discussions
Who you are
We believe that you are a strategic, collaborative and forward-thinking leader with a strong drive to deliver excellence through people, structure and innovation. You are passionate about building teams, developing leaders, and creating an organisation that is fit for both today's and tomorrow's needs. You thrive in complex and dynamic environments, are comfortable navigating change, and know how to get things done while empowering others. You combine a holistic business mindset with operational depth and care deeply about building a positive and inclusive culture.
Requirements:
University degree in life sciences, engineering, or a related field
5+ years of experience in senior operational leadership roles, or equivalent relevant experience, in life science, Medtech or other regulated industries.
5-10 years of experience from working in CRO or imaging CRO settings
Proven experience in leading other leaders and building high-performing teams
Proven track record of thriving in a high-pressure and dynamic environment
Broad understanding of clinical trials and medical imaging. Understanding of software development processes is a plus
Experience in scaling operations and driving process and efficiency improvement initiatives
Excellent communication and collaboration skills
Fluent in English, both spoken and written
More information
For more information about the position, please contact Richard Olbe at Richard.olbe@antarosmedical.com
Please submit your application with your CV included, no later than August 15, 2025. We only accept applications via our recruitment system, Teamtailor. The recruitment is handled by Antaros Medical.
About Antaros Medical
At Antaros Medical, we combine ground-breaking imaging with profound experience in drug development and deep knowledge of disease mechanisms. We specialize in cardiorenal and metabolic disease. We have a global network of collaboration partners and customers, including both Big Pharma and Biotechs, and several European collaboration initiatives such as the Innovative Medicines Initiative (IMI).
Antaros Medical delivers both small, complex, mechanistic studies as well as large, streamlined multi-center clinical trials utilizing our innovative imaging methods. Our global headquarters are based in Sweden. If you want to find out more about our company, please visit: www.antarosmedical.com
Our culture is our people, and our values make us everything that we are. Please feel free to have a look at our Culture Handbook to get to know us even better:Our culture - Antaros Medical. Ersättning
