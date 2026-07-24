Chief Operating Officer (CEO) / Managing Director
Nordic Investin Group Aktiebolag / Chefsjobb / Göteborg Visa alla chefsjobb i Göteborg
2026-07-24
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Nordic Investin Group Aktiebolag i Göteborg
, Mölndal
, Burlöv
, Stockholm
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Lead the next generation international law firm powered by AI.
Lawgent is looking for a commercially driven and highly operational Chief Executive Officer (CEO) to lead our day to day business and help build one of Europe's most modern legal and compliance companies.
This is not a traditional CEO position.
We are looking for someone who thrives on execution, builds high performing teams, makes confident decisions and ensures that strategy turns into measurable results. You will work closely with the Chairman and Board while having significant autonomy to scale the business.
About Lawgent
Lawgent helps companies navigate the future of law with expertise in:
EU AI Act
GDPR
DORA
Data Governance Act
Digital Services Act
Employment Law
Commercial Law
Corporate Law
Compliance and Risk Management
Alongside our legal services, we are developing AI powered solutions, international education platforms and digital products for businesses across Europe and beyond.
Your Responsibilities
As CEO, you will:
Lead the company's daily operations.
Execute the company's strategic objectives.
Build, develop and lead a high performing organisation.
Recruit, coach and develop key talent.
Take full responsibility for financial performance and profitability.
Monitor KPIs and continuously improve operational efficiency.
Work closely with the Board and Chairman.
Drive sales, growth and business development.
Ensure outstanding client satisfaction and service quality.
Lead digital transformation initiatives, including AI implementation.
Build a culture defined by accountability, performance and excellence.
We Believe You Have
Previous experience as a CEO, COO, Managing Director or senior executive.
A proven track record of scaling businesses.
Strong commercial and financial acumen.
Experience with budgeting, forecasting and P&L responsibility.
Exceptional leadership and people management skills.
The ability to make decisions quickly and confidently.
A structured, analytical and solution oriented mindset.
Excellent communication skills in English. Additional European languages are an advantage.
Experience within legal services, consulting, AI, SaaS or international expansion is considered highly desirable.
What We Offer
This is a unique opportunity to build an international company with significant growth ambitions.
You will join an entrepreneurial organisation where decisions are made quickly, innovation is encouraged and your impact will be visible from day one.
You will work alongside international experts in law, artificial intelligence and digital transformation while helping shape the future of legal services.
Employment
Full time
Location: Gothenburg, Sweden
Start date: By agreement
Application
Please submit your CV together with a cover letter explaining why you are the right person to lead Lawgent into its next stage of growth.
Applications are reviewed on an ongoing basis, and the position may be filled before the application deadline.
About Lawgent
At Lawgent, we believe the future of legal services belongs to organisations that combine legal expertise, artificial intelligence and business innovation. If you are ready to build, lead and scale an international legal company, we would like to hear from you. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-08-10 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "teamtailor-8126419-2116410". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Nordic Investin Group Aktiebolag
(org.nr 559332-2125), https://jobs.nordicinvestin.se
414 67 (visa karta
)
414 67 GÖTEBORG Arbetsplats
Nordic Investin Group Jobbnummer
10011404