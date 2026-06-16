Chief of Staff
Arrowhead Game Studios AB / Politikjobb / Stockholm Visa alla politikjobb i Stockholm
2026-06-16
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Arrowhead Game Studios AB i Stockholm
If you're looking to make the best co-op games in the world, you've come to the right place. We're proud to have some of the best game makers and collaborators in the industry within our four walls. What's more, we're a fun bunch of developers who love indulging in our passion for games together. Our games are not for everyone. Are they for you?
We are now looking for a Chief of Staff.
This is a key leadership role in our studio and a unique opportunity to help shape the future of Arrowhead. As a member of the executive team, the Chief of Staff serves as a strategic partner to the CEO and C level leadership team, driving alignment, organizational effectiveness, and operational excellence across the studio and within HR.
We are looking for someone who can connect strategy with execution, ensure our leaders are focused on what matters most, and help the organization scale in a purposeful and sustainable way.
Who you are
You are a highly trusted operator with exceptional judgment and a strong understanding of how creative organizations function. You thrive in complexity and ambiguity and enjoy bringing structure, clarity, and momentum to important initiatives.
You are equally comfortable discussing long term studio strategy with executives, facilitating leadership discussions, or rolling up your sleeves to solve operational challenges. You are a natural connector who builds strong relationships across all levels of the organization and can influence without relying on formal authority.
You are passionate about leadership, organizational design, and building healthy, high performing teams. You understand the balance between creative freedom and operational discipline and know how to enable game teams to do their best work.
You are calm under pressure, can navigate difficult conversations, and have a proven ability to drive change and bring people together around shared goals. You have high integrity, strong communication skills, and a genuine desire to help both people and organizations succeed.
What you'll do
As Chief of Staff, you will act as a force multiplier for the CEO and executive team, ensuring strategic priorities are translated into action and that our leaders and teams are set up for success.
In short, the Chief of Staff will:
Drive strategic initiatives and cross functional programs that are critical to the long term success of the studio
Partner closely with the CEO and executive team to define priorities, improve organizational effectiveness, and ensure alignment across the business
Facilitate strategic planning processes, leadership forums, and executive decision making
Identify opportunities to improve ways of working, remove organizational friction, and enable greater focus and efficiency
Lead and coordinate company wide initiatives that span multiple teams and disciplines
Own the success and operational excellence of the HR function, ensuring the team delivers high-quality support, services, and strategic partnership across the studio
Lead and develop the HR team, setting priorities, driving accountability, and ensuring the function is equipped to support the organization's growth and evolving needs
Drive continuous improvement of HR processes, systems, and ways of working to create an exceptional employee experience and support organizational effectiveness
Partner with leaders across the studio on organizational design, workforce planning, leadership development, talent management, and employee engagement initiatives
Ensure HR practices, policies, and operations align with Arrowhead's culture, values, and long-term business objectives
Provide structure, follow through, and accountability on key decisions and strategic objectives
Act as a trusted advisor and thought partner to the CEO and executive team
Support communication and alignment around our mission, vision, and strategic direction
Drive change management initiatives in a way that inspires engagement and ownership across the studio
Partner with leaders across development, operations, HR, and talent to support sustainable organizational growth
Champion a collaborative, feedback focused, and player centric culture
What we're looking for
Proven leadership experience in the games industry or another highly collaborative and creative environment
Experience working closely with senior executives and driving complex, cross functional initiatives
Strong strategic thinking and organizational acumen combined with an ability to execute and deliver results
Exceptional communication, facilitation, and stakeholder management skills
Ability to influence, align, and build trust across all levels of an organization
Demonstrated experience leading organizational change and driving continuous improvement
High degree of integrity, resilience, and sound judgment
A passion for leadership, people, and helping game teams do their best work Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-07-31 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Arrowhead Game Studios AB
(org.nr 556779-6544)
Hammarby Kaj 10D 8TR (visa karta
)
120 32 STOCKHOLM Jobbnummer
9966519