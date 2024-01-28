Chief Medical Officer / Läkare
2024-01-28
About Velora Health
Join Velora Health, a rapidly growing HealthTech startup on a mission to address the leading causes of preventable death. Our goal is bold yet simple: to democratize access to a healthy and long life through the fusion of precision medicine, technology, and a holistic approach to health.
We have started on our journey by tackling one of the biggest global health issues: obesity, which affects 39% of the world's population. Through the launch of our digital health clinic at Velora.se, we provide individuals with access to the latest and most effective research-based treatments.
The Role
As the Chief Medical Officer (CMO) at Velora Health, you will be a key member of our executive team, providing overall clinical leadership. Your responsibilities will include:
Medical oversight of Velora's healthcare services, ensuring the highest standards of patient care.
Development and implementation of patient care guidelines and workflows, aligned with current legislation and research advancements.
Leading the recruitment and training of clinical staff, fostering a culture of excellence and continuous learning.
Bridging clinical care and business operations, navigating the interplay between healthcare outcomes and business decisions.
Key Skills and Attributes for the Role
Clinical excellence and a robust understanding of healthcare administration and management.
Strong leadership and team management skills, with the ability to inspire and lead by example.
Excellent problem-solving skills, thriving in a changing environment.
Prestigeless, demonstrating a well-articulated ethical and moral compass in decision-making, paired with a growth mindset.
Outstanding communication and interpersonal abilities, contributing to a positive team dynamic.
Qualifications
A Swedish medical license with specialization in a relevant field (e.g., internal medicine or general practice).
Proven leadership experience in healthcare, ideally in a startup or other dynamic environment.
Fluency in Swedish, both in writing and speaking.
What We Offer
Be part of a fast growing HealthTech company in a key position.
Competitive compensation package, including stock options.
Opportunities for personal and professional growth on a daily basis.
Work with a team of passionate and talented individuals that want to make real change.
Ready to Make an Impact?
If you're excited about joining our journey and making a difference, we'd love to hear from you. Please send us your CV and a cover letter that tells your story and why you're a great fit for Velora Health.
Note to Recruiters: We appreciate your interest, but we've got this covered.
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-02-27
E-post: hej@velora.se
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.

Arbetsgivare: Velora Health AB
