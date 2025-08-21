Chief Marketing Officer
At Detectify, we don't do slow. We're a team obsessed with building cutting-edge tech that makes the internet a safer place. We rock that startup mindset - no red tape, no bureaucracy - just real impact, every day. Detectify offers cybersecurity solutions that combine human ingenuity with automation. We offer a DAST solution that streamlines asset discovery and vulnerability assessments for Product Security and AppSec teams. We believe that the fear of cyber threats should never stand in the way of digital greatness.
We are looking for a visionary Chief Marketing Officer to lead our talented team of five and revolutionize how we drive growth. This isn't a role for a traditionalist; it's for a driven, hands-on leader who is excited by the challenge of 3x-ing our lead generation and is ready to create the marketing team of the future - one where human strategy is amplified by AI agents.
What You'll Get to Do
As a CMO, you will own the marketing strategy and company positioning from concept to execution. You will lead a team of five marketing professionals spanning across Demand Gen, Product marketing, Field marketing, Brand & Communications and Marketing Ops to hit ambitious growth targets.
Your responsibilities will include:
- Owning the strategy: Develop and execute a compelling marketing strategy that triples our lead generation and positions Detectify as a leader in the application security space.
- Building a modern marketing engine: Design and implement a forward-thinking marketing organization that leverages AI and automation to scale our impact without scaling our headcount.
- Driving demand: Take full ownership of our demand generation and account-based marketing programs, working closely with sales to ensure alignment and drive revenue.
- Leading the team: Mentor and guide a cross-functional marketing team, fostering a culture of experimentation, high performance, and continuous improvement.
- Being the voice of the customer: Credibly engage with our technical customer base, understand their challenges, and translate complex technical concepts into compelling value propositions.
- Measuring success: Define the most important marketing metrics, track the performance of marketing initiatives, and report on progress.
Who You Are
We're looking for a proactive and highly motivated marketing leader with a proven track record of driving success in a B2B SaaS environment. You have a strong grasp of the marketing craft, but you're also an open-minded experimenter who is curious about how technology can fundamentally change the game.
Ideally, you will bring:
- Proven marketing leadership: Significant experience leading marketing teams in a B2B SaaS company, preferably targeting a technical buyer. While you don't need 20 years of experience, a strong track record of driving results is essential.
- Technical acumen: You have a solid technical understanding or are a fast learner with a genuine curiosity for complex technologies like cybersecurity. You "speak engineer" and build connections with technical audiences.
- A builder's mindset: You have an entrepreneurial spirit and thrive in a dynamic, fast-paced environment where you can take real ownership and make a tangible impact.
- Strategic & hands-on: You can craft a high-level strategy but are not afraid to roll up your sleeves and get involved in the details of execution.
- A passion for our mission: You are inspired by the chance to build something that really matters and helps make the internet a safer place.
So, what do you think?
We are proud to foster an inclusive workplace free from discrimination. We strongly believe that diversity of experience, perspectives, and background will lead to a better environment for our employees and a better product. This is something we value deeply and we encourage everyone to be a part of changing the way the world thinks about security! Go hack yourself!
Hybrid work
This position is for the Stockholm office. We offer hybrid working, with access to our office in central Stockholm and we would like to see you at the office multiple times per week
