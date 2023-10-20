Chief Financial Officer to Greenely!
Greenely AB (publ) / Ekonomichefsjobb / Stockholm Visa alla ekonomichefsjobb i Stockholm
2023-10-20
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Greenely AB (publ) i Stockholm
Join Us as the CFO of Greenely: Pioneers in Sustainable Energy Transformation!
Are you ready to make a monumental impact in the dynamic world of sustainable energy? Greenely, a visionary scale-up company dedicated to a greener planet, is on the hunt for a visionary CFO to steer our financial ship and be a crucial architect of our bright future.
Profile description
We are currently searching for a CFO to become a central part of our management team to help the company's development moving forward. The role requires deep understanding of financial & commercial analysis, processes, forecasting and reporting. Therefore, we believe that you are a person with a strong business mind, have excellent analytical skills and are a very driven person motivated by complex challenges who thrives in a business that is characterized by quick decisions and a fast pace. Furthermore, you are highly result-oriented, organized and are used to working in a dynamic environment with tight deadlines.
You'll report directly to the CEO and work in close collaboration with other members of the management team.
Your Mission:
As the CFO, you'll play a pivotal role in Greenely's journey. Your responsibilities will include:
Control Financial Metrics: You'll ensure our financial metrics are spot-on, from cash flow to revenue and expenses, and provide sharp financial reporting to our CEO and board.
Budget & Financial Planning: You'll own and develop our budget, cash flow forecasts, P&L, and balance sheet reports.
Reporting & KPIs: You'll take charge of our business and financial KPIs, streamlining and automating our reporting processes.
Financial Close & Accounting: You'll be the guardian of our monthly, quarterly, and annual financial close procedures, while overseeing the audit process.
Electricity Operations: Managing and developing our electricity operations, you'll evaluate financial strategies for various trading items and oversee finances and risks.
Cash & Tax Management: Optimizing cash management and handling tax-related matters will be your domain.
Capital Structure & Financing: Alongside our CEO, you'll steer our capital structure, managing both debt and equity financing.
Investor & Board Relations: As our CFO, you'll be the face of Greenely to our investors, board of directors, and shareholders, keeping them in the loop with exceptional reporting and ad-hoc presentations.
Your Qualifications:
We're seeking a CFO who is as visionary as we are. The ideal candidate should have:
Proven CFO Experience: You bring a wealth of experience, with a full suite of financial skills, including investor relations, financial reporting, financial control, financial planning and analysis, and more.
Digital B2C Leadership: Your leadership in a digital B2C company is a must, proving your financial acumen.
Electricity Industry Insight: Experience in the electricity supply industry is key, with knowledge of financial electricity operations, structure, and risks.
Venture Capital Expertise: If you've worked with venture capital or private equity, it's a big plus.
Startup Savvy: Experience in a venture capital-backed startup or scale-up is a strong merit.
Language Proficiency: Your command of Swedish and English, both written and oral, is excellent.
What You Get in Return:
Your journey with Greenely promises to be as rewarding as it is impactful. Here's what we offer:
Ambitious Sustainability: Join us in pioneering a sustainable planet. Make a lasting difference with your expertise.
Competitive Salary: We value your contribution and offer a competitive salary.
Health & Wellness: Enjoy extended health insurance and wellness allowance, plus dedicated wellness/exercise hours during work.
Work-Life Balance: We offer flexible working hours to ensure your work-life balance.
Incredible Team: Collaborate with talented and super-friendly colleagues who share your passion.
About Greenely:
At Greenely, we're more than just a company; we're a movement committed to creating a sustainable planet for generations to come. Our mission is clear: to revolutionize the electricity supply industry and reduce our carbon footprint. We're at the forefront of transforming how the world consumes energy, and our innovative solutions are already shaping a brighter future. Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-04-07 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Greenely AB (publ)
(org.nr 556960-9794), https://www.greenely.se/ Arbetsplats
Greenely Kontakt
Charlotte Englund charlotte.englund@greenely.se Jobbnummer
8207211