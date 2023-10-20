Chief Financial Officer to Greenely!

Greenely AB (publ) / Ekonomichefsjobb / Stockholm
2023-10-20


Visa alla ekonomichefsjobb i Stockholm, Solna, Lidingö, Sundbyberg, Danderyd eller i hela Sverige
Visa alla jobb hos Greenely AB (publ) i Stockholm

Join Us as the CFO of Greenely: Pioneers in Sustainable Energy Transformation!

Are you ready to make a monumental impact in the dynamic world of sustainable energy? Greenely, a visionary scale-up company dedicated to a greener planet, is on the hunt for a visionary CFO to steer our financial ship and be a crucial architect of our bright future.

Profile description

We are currently searching for a CFO to become a central part of our management team to help the company's development moving forward. The role requires deep understanding of financial & commercial analysis, processes, forecasting and reporting. Therefore, we believe that you are a person with a strong business mind, have excellent analytical skills and are a very driven person motivated by complex challenges who thrives in a business that is characterized by quick decisions and a fast pace. Furthermore, you are highly result-oriented, organized and are used to working in a dynamic environment with tight deadlines.

You'll report directly to the CEO and work in close collaboration with other members of the management team.

Your Mission:

As the CFO, you'll play a pivotal role in Greenely's journey. Your responsibilities will include:

Control Financial Metrics: You'll ensure our financial metrics are spot-on, from cash flow to revenue and expenses, and provide sharp financial reporting to our CEO and board.

Budget & Financial Planning: You'll own and develop our budget, cash flow forecasts, P&L, and balance sheet reports.

Reporting & KPIs: You'll take charge of our business and financial KPIs, streamlining and automating our reporting processes.

Financial Close & Accounting: You'll be the guardian of our monthly, quarterly, and annual financial close procedures, while overseeing the audit process.

Electricity Operations: Managing and developing our electricity operations, you'll evaluate financial strategies for various trading items and oversee finances and risks.

Cash & Tax Management: Optimizing cash management and handling tax-related matters will be your domain.

Capital Structure & Financing: Alongside our CEO, you'll steer our capital structure, managing both debt and equity financing.

Investor & Board Relations: As our CFO, you'll be the face of Greenely to our investors, board of directors, and shareholders, keeping them in the loop with exceptional reporting and ad-hoc presentations.

Your Qualifications:

We're seeking a CFO who is as visionary as we are. The ideal candidate should have:

Proven CFO Experience: You bring a wealth of experience, with a full suite of financial skills, including investor relations, financial reporting, financial control, financial planning and analysis, and more.

Digital B2C Leadership: Your leadership in a digital B2C company is a must, proving your financial acumen.

Electricity Industry Insight: Experience in the electricity supply industry is key, with knowledge of financial electricity operations, structure, and risks.

Venture Capital Expertise: If you've worked with venture capital or private equity, it's a big plus.

Startup Savvy: Experience in a venture capital-backed startup or scale-up is a strong merit.

Language Proficiency: Your command of Swedish and English, both written and oral, is excellent.

What You Get in Return:

Your journey with Greenely promises to be as rewarding as it is impactful. Here's what we offer:

Ambitious Sustainability: Join us in pioneering a sustainable planet. Make a lasting difference with your expertise.

Competitive Salary: We value your contribution and offer a competitive salary.

Health & Wellness: Enjoy extended health insurance and wellness allowance, plus dedicated wellness/exercise hours during work.

Work-Life Balance: We offer flexible working hours to ensure your work-life balance.

Incredible Team: Collaborate with talented and super-friendly colleagues who share your passion.

About Greenely:

At Greenely, we're more than just a company; we're a movement committed to creating a sustainable planet for generations to come. Our mission is clear: to revolutionize the electricity supply industry and reduce our carbon footprint. We're at the forefront of transforming how the world consumes energy, and our innovative solutions are already shaping a brighter future.

Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse

Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-04-07
Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan

Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.

Arbetsgivare
Greenely AB (publ) (org.nr 556960-9794), https://www.greenely.se/

Arbetsplats
Greenely

Kontakt
Charlotte Englund
charlotte.englund@greenely.se

Jobbnummer
8207211

Prenumerera på jobb från Greenely AB (publ)

Fyll i din e-postadress för att få e-postnotifiering när det dyker upp fler lediga jobb hos Greenely AB (publ):