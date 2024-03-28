Chief Financial Officer
We are seeking for a Chief Financial Officer (CFO) to a leading company in the communication sector.
The role is to lead finance functions in maximizing value creation for the company. This means financing decisions involving personnel management as well as ensuring that all the financial processes are handled correctly within the company. The finance team consists of four individuals that are responsible for, accounts payable, payroll, accounting, and financial statements.
The position is initially a consultancy assignment for 6 months with great potential to transition into a permanent role for the right candidate.
Responsibilities
• Accounting Process
• Statutory Compliance
• Cash Management
• Tax Management and Control
• Financial Reporting
• Business Controlling and Planning
• External Audits Management
Qualifications
We are seeking candidates with a degree in finance (Bachelor's or Master's) from a university or college with at least 5 years of experience in a similar role, with a strong understanding of accounting, reconciliations, cash flow reporting, tax, and financial matters. You should also possess competencies in financial management, business-driven financial analysis, efficiency, and leadership. Additional qualifications in auditing are desirable. Proficiency in the Microsoft Office suite, particularly advanced skills in Excel, is required. Experience in delivering presentations using PowerPoint and familiarity with ERP and SAP systems are also preferred. Advanced proficiency in English is necessary.
As a person, you are ambitious, sociable, meticulous, business-oriented, driven and strive to develop your team members.
Application
Interviews and selections will be conducted on an ongoing basis, so please submit your application as soon as possible. We are striving to find suitable candidates who can start within a short notice.
Click below to apply and fill in your contact details, specifying the reference name: ekonchef0324
For any inquiries, please contact Nathalie Fernandez at nathalie.fernandez@academicresource.se
