Chief Financial Officer
2024-02-19
We are seeking a highly strategic and business-oriented Chief Financial Officer (CFO) to join our journey for shaping a more sustainable packaging world.
As a key member of our leadership, the CFO will be instrumental in shaping the financial future of our company, driving business model innovation, and securing the capital necessary for our growth. This is a pivotal role for an experienced finance professional who is adept at alternative financing models, including machine leasing programs, joint ventures, and partnership financing. This role is for a leader eager to redefine the CFO function, blending traditional responsibilities with the dynamic needs of a fast-evolving startup environment.
Key Responsibilities:
• Strategic Financing and Partnerships: Craft and implement financing strategies that go beyond traditional models, including but not limited to, machine leasing programs, joint ventures, and innovative partnership financing.
• Business Development: Actively contribute to business development, including the establishment and monitoring of business cases, controlling, and strategic initiatives.
• Strategic Financing: Develop and execute a comprehensive financing strategies, including engaging with investors, securing funding, and exploring innovative financing options.
• Legal Oversight: Oversee all legal matters within the company, liaising with external legal counsel to ensure all corporate activities are in compliance with legal standards.
• Financial Leadership: Serve as the primary executive responsible for all aspects of financial management, including month-end and year-end processes, financial reporting, and ensuring compliance with board and regulatory requirements.
• Financial Planning and Analysis: Lead financial planning, budgeting, and forecasting efforts, providing insightful analysis and key metrics to support strategic decision-making.
• Board Management: Structure and manage our board of directors, ensuring effective communication, alignment of interests, and strategic decision-making that benefits all stakeholders.
Qualifications:
• Experience in venture capital, with a proven track record of successful fundraising and investor relations.
• Startup company experience
• Demonstrated ability in managing and structuring a diverse board of directors, with experience in corporate governance and stakeholder management.
• Strong financial and business acumen, with experience in alternative financing models and business development.
• Strategic thinker with exceptional analytical, organizational, and leadership skills.
• Excellent communication and interpersonal abilities, with a knack for nurturing investor relations and partnership development.
Our Ideal Candidate is someone who:
• Is passionate about being at the forefront of sustainable packaging.
• Finds comfort in the dynamic, fast-paced environment of a start-up.
• Embraces a down-to-earth approach, valuing substance over show, and prioritizes the success of the team over individual achievements.
• Fails fast and utilizes learnings.
• Leads by empowering others, fostering a team where everyone's contributions drive our collective success.
• Creates a fun and engaging work environment, infusing the team with enthusiasm and inspiring everyone to join our innovative journey.
• Wants to be part of an adventure in creating a company you can be proud of.
