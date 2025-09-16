Chief Executive Officer (CEO) United Eco Solutions (Global)
Chief Executive Officer (CEO) - United Eco Solutions (Global)
About United Eco Solutions
At United Eco Solutions, we are dedicated to building a sustainable future by replanting key rainforests in the world, working towards realizing many of the United Nations sustainable development goals, and helping businesses navigate the evolving landscape of climate policy, carbon markets, and sustainable development.
Our B2B services range from sustainability communication audits and CBAM compliance to lifecycle assessments and providing offsets with high-quality carbon credits (close to being certified by Gold Standard).
We are expanding rapidly across Africa, Europe, and the Americas, and are preparing for a stronger public-markets footprint in connection with TCU (Frankfurt Stock Exchange) and has an aggressive expansion plan to become a global leader in carbon credits.
The Role
We seek a battle-tested, scale-up CEO to take UES from a powerful base to #1 globally in our segment. You will set strategy, build a high-performance organization, expand supply (project pipeline) and demand (B2B/B2C), and drive capital-markets readiness-including integration planning with TCU ahead of a proposed combination.
What You'll Do
Strategy & P&L: Own the growth strategy and P&L; deliver hyper-scalable revenue and margin expansion.
Market leadership: Build the largest, most credible project pipeline across nature-based and community projects; ensure best-in-class MRV and registry compliance (Gold Standard/Verra/ICVCM/Article 6/CORSIA).
Commercial scaling: Grow enterprise sales and our subscription/B2C climate offerings; forge partnerships with corporates, marketplaces, and channel partners.
Capital & M&A: Lead fundraising, investor relations, and selective M&A/JVs; coordinate with Frankfurt-listed TCU / UES on integration planning and governance.
Operations in the field: Ensure safe, efficient on-the-ground execution (e.g., DR Congo in Africa, and other geographies) with strong local partners.
Team & culture: Recruit senior leaders; institute high-accountability OKRs; build a value-driven performance culture.
Risk & compliance: Uphold rigorous quality/integrity standards, legal/compliance (incl. ESG disclosures), and reputational risk management.
You should have
10+ years progressive leadership, 7+ years at C-level/GM with full P&L in climate, energy, commodities, fintech, or adjacent sectors.
Carbon markets experience: development, financing, verification/trading, or large-scale procurement.
Track record scaling in revenue; proven hiring of A-teams and building repeatable go-to-market engines.
Capital-markets fluency (public company experience or readiness). M&A/JV, cross-border dealmaking is a plus.
Languages: Excellent English required; German and/or Swedish/Norwegian are strong pluses.
High integrity, bias to action, and comfort operating in complex frontier markets via travel.
Location: Europe (Germany/Sweden) or US; international travel expected
Compensation: Competitive base + performance bonus + equity/options program (negotiable)
