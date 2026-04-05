Chief Engineer
Alfa Laval Technologies AB / Grafiska jobb / Stockholm Visa alla grafiska jobb i Stockholm
2026-04-05
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Alfa Laval Technologies AB i Stockholm
, Huddinge
, Botkyrka
, Nynäshamn
, Uppsala
eller i hela Sverige
Every day, we get opportunities to make a positive impact - on our colleagues, partners, customers and society. Together, we're pioneering the solutions of the future and unlocking the full potential of precious resources. Trusted to act on initiative, we challenge conventional thinking to develop world-leading technologies that inspire progress in vital areas, including energy, food, water and shipping.
As we push forward, the innovative, open spirit that fuels our 140-year-old start-up culture and rapid growth also drives our personal growth. So, as we shape a more resourceful, less wasteful world, we build our careers too.
About the job
As Chief Engineer within our Separator Design & Development team, you'll play a pivotal role in driving innovation and excellence across our product portfolio for Energy and Marine applications. You'll collaborate closely with Product Management and the Technology team in R&D to optimize our offerings, evaluate and guide new product developments, and make strategic design decisions that impact the industry. Your expertise will be key in supporting our organization with technical leadership and vision.
Key responsibilities
Technical Leadership: Guide and mentor design engineers, fostering a culture of innovation, quality, and efficiency throughout the development process.
Execution & Delivery: Align technical strategy with portfolio planning, take technical leadership in development projects, and drive technical studies.
Risk Management: Evaluate and integrate new solutions, maintaining technology guidelines.
Quality Assurance: Act as the technical expert in reviews and risk assessments, ensuring product alignment and upgrades.
Collaboration: Partner with product management, manufacturing, R&D, and Sales to deliver best-in-class solutions.
Continuous Improvement: Enhance technical guidelines and educate colleagues on best design practices.
Who You Are
Hold a degree in engineering and possess relevant experience.
Experienced in leading teams technically.
Strong communicator with a passion for driving quality and innovation.
Proficiency in English is a requirement. Proficiency in Swedish an advantage.
What's in it for you?
We offer a challenging position in an open and friendly environment where we help each other develop and create value. Your work will have a true impact on Alfa Laval's future success. This position is based in Flemingsberg, in the south of Stockholm.
For more information, please contact
Pär Ringström, Manager Separator Design and Development,
Regina García Moguel, Talent Acquisition Partner,
Union information
Axel Scharing, Akademikerna,
Anders Jansson, Unionen,
We review applications continually so please send in yours as soon as possible and not later than April 12th, 2026.
Please note that, in compliance with GDPR, we cannot accept applications submitted via email.
We care about diversity, inclusion, and equity in our recruitment processes. We also believe behavioral traits can provide important insights into a candidate's fit to a role. To help us achieve this we apply Pymetrics assessments, and upon application you will be invited to play the assessment games.
As part of Alfa Laval's commitment to a safe and healthy workplace, alcohol and drug testing is applied during the pre-employment process.
#LI-RG1 Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-04-19 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Alfa Laval Technologies AB
(org.nr 556016-8642)
Separatornvägen 1, Huddinge (visa karta
)
141 49 STOCKHOLM Kontakt
Contact
Alfa Laval regina.garciamoguel@alfalaval.com Jobbnummer
9838142