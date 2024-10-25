Chief Engineer
Amazon is looking for a Chief Engineer to join our Data Center Engineering Operations Team in Sweden. Data center Engineering Operation teams maintain the critical physical infrastructure that supports Amazon Web Services. Specifically, this team works to ensure that the data center's MEP operates at 100% availability while maintaining first-class customer service to the teams and groups within the data centers.
The Data Center Chief Engineer (CE) is responsible for ensuring that all electrical, mechanical, and fire/life safety equipment within the data center is operating at peak efficiency. This involves both planned preventative maintenance of equipment, daily corrective work, and emergency response to emergent issues. The CE serves as an expert technical resource interacting with onsite Engineering Operations Technicians (EOT) and any third-party vendors. They are expected to be a singular focal point for all facility operations and to support Amazon within its owned and operated data centers.
The role will be based in Sweden (Eskilstuna, Vasteras and Katrineholm), however flexibility is required to travel to other locations within the EMEA region if required.
Physical Requirements,
• Work at heights and from ladders.
• Perform physical tasks during the shift
• Work in a noisy environment with ear protection.
AWS Infrastructure Services (AIS)
AWS Infrastructure Services owns the design, planning, delivery, and operation of all AWS global infrastructure. In other words, we're the people who keep the cloud running. We support all AWS data centers and all of the servers, storage, networking, power, and cooling equipment that ensure our customers have continual access to the innovation they rely on. We work on the most challenging problems, with thousands of variables impacting the supply chain - and we're looking for talented people who want to help.
Key job responsibilities
• Act as a technical referent for Engineering Operation Technicians
• Oversee the day-to-day operations and maintenance of mechanical and electrical equipment in data centers
• Operate independently with limited direct management
• Assist in the design and build out of new facilities
• Act as an escalation point for all facilities-related technical issues within the data center region and work OT hours as needed to support site stability
• Perform root cause analysis of equipment failures
• Troubleshoot and report of facility and data sever-level events within internal SLA
• Create and deploy new standard practices for Engineering Operations Technicians, Chief Engineers, and vendor support teams
• Provide training and guidance to Engineering Operations Technicians and assisting in recruiting efforts for the same
• Ensure all safety procedures are adhered to by vendor and Amazon staff
• Utilize internal Change Management Systems to manage building workflows
• MV/LV Isolation to facilitate MV maintenance
• Provide metric availability reporting on a weekly basis
• Communicate complex technical information to a non-technical audience
Competencies:
The successful candidate must be able to demonstrate the following competencies and behaviors:
• Solve problems at their root, stepping back to understand the broader context.
• Aptitude for troubleshooting and problem solving.
• Maintain SLAs through the implementation of proactive issue detection and immediate response.
• Proven experience of reading SLDs and control schematics.
• Follow support procedures, system documentation, and issue tracking entries into a trouble ticket system.
• Shows good judgment and instincts in decision making.
The successful candidate will be accountable for:
• Setting and maintaining the highest standards for safety and actively promoting a world-class safety culture in all aspects of operational procedure
• Driving continuous improvement efforts on infrastructure through standardization of procedures and policies, while delivering performance against agreed metrics
• Enabling the operations organization to delivering 100% up-time on all customer supporting infrastructure
• Collaborating effectively with internal & external stakeholders to deliver operational excellence for all AWS customers
• Responsible for ensuring that the preventive maintenance of site-critical facility infrastructure is planned and executed to the highest standards, in accordance to AWS procedures
• In charge of facility monitoring & supervision (via BMS, PMS, Walkthrough...etc.)
• Participation in the successful delivery of build-out and retrofit of Data Center infrastructure
• Ensuring organizational capability to react & respond appropriately to any potential customer-impacting event on any component of electrical or mechanical infrastructure.
• Reviewing incident reports, documenting periodic trend summaries, and providing updates and recommended actions to management
• Draft, update & maintain method statements, standard operating procedures, emergency response procedures, preventive maintenance programs, and all technical documentation pertaining to DCEO
BASIC QUALIFICATIONS
• Bachelor's or Master degree in Electrical / Mechanical Engineering or equivalent with 5+ years relevant industry related experience and Full EU Driving licence.
• Demonstrate key electrical and mechanical competencies and theory including know and apply safe electrical practice according to guidelines set by relevant electrical safety supervisory bodies and experience of Data Center infrastructure: UPS, backup generator systems and generic mechanical-room infrastructure chillers, Cooler Units, and fan controls).
• Fundamental knowledge of network design and layout (copper / fibre) as well as low / high voltage (copper/ fibre) cabling, BMS Systems, Monitoring and alarming systems. )
PREFERRED QUALIFICATIONS
• 6+ years of experience in operations and on-call support for Data Center facilities or Mission Critical Plants/Production facilities.
• Project Management experience.
Amazon is an equal opportunities employer. We believe passionately that employing a diverse workforce is central to our success. We make recruiting decisions based on your experience and skills. We value your passion to discover, invent, simplify and build. Protecting your privacy and the security of your data is a longstanding top priority for Amazon. Please consult our Privacy Notice (https://www.amazon.jobs/en/privacy_page)
