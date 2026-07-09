Chief Engineer - SW Uptime & Quality
Scania Cv Aktiebolag / Supportteknikerjobb / Södertälje Visa alla supportteknikerjobb i Södertälje
2026-07-09
, Salem
, Ekerö
, Nykvarn
, Botkyrka
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Role Summary
At Software Defined Scania, our mission is to safeguard Scania's premium product value through software-driven functionality - ensuring the driver and customer remain at the centre of everything we do.
We are now looking for a Chief Engineer within Software Defined Scania, with focus on quality, uptime, troubleshooting and continuous improvement in software-defined vehicles.
In this role, you will be one of Scania's key technical experts in ensuring that new and existing software functionality delivers real customer value - not only by adding new features, but by making sure they work reliably, can be serviced efficiently, and contribute to high uptime for our customers.
This role is located in Södertälje, Sweden, and is part of a growing area where we are building new capabilities for software-defined vehicles.
Job Responsibilities
In this role, you will:
Act as technical authority for quality, diagnostics, uptime and deviation handling across Scania's vehicle and service ecosystem.
Help improve both today's products and the next generation of software-defined vehicles.
Define principles and methods for data-driven monitoring, fault detection, troubleshooting and root cause analysis.
Use vehicle data and analytics to better understand issues in the rolling fleet and identify improvements faster.
Ensure that new functionality is designed with quality, serviceability and customer value in mind from the start.
Work closely with Quality, Aftermarket and Commercial functions to secure fast feedback loops and relevant corrective actions.
Support secure and scalable software updates, including OTA, to improve vehicles already in operation.
Collaborate across development, testing, operations, quality and service organisations.
Represent Scania's premium expectations in technical discussions across the wider TRATON environment.
Contribute to solutions that help workshops and service organisations resolve issues faster and more effectively.
Who You Are
You are a senior engineering leader with strong technical depth, system understanding and a genuine passion for customer value. You understand that for our customers, uptime is business-critical - a vehicle standing still does not create value.
You are someone who can stand firm in technical discussions, while communicating in a constructive and collaborative way. You can balance today's realities with future ambitions: improving what we already have, while helping ensure that the next generation becomes even better from the start.
Furthermore, we believe you have:
Extensive experience from automotive, embedded software, vehicle systems or similar complex technical environments.
Strong understanding of diagnostics, troubleshooting, quality improvement and serviceability.
Experience working with connected vehicle data, analytics and/or AI-supported insights.
Knowledge of software update strategies, lifecycle management and continuous improvement of products in operation.
Ability to lead complex technical topics across functions and organisations.
Strong communication skills and the ability to collaborate with technical, commercial and aftermarket stakeholders.
A customer- and driver-focused mindset, with a drive to improve reliability, uptime and product value.
Fluency in English and Swedish is required, as the role includes close collaboration with Swedish-speaking stakeholders, customers and internal functions.
A relevant academic degree, such as M.Sc. in Engineering, Computer Science or equivalent experience, is valued.
This Is Us
At Software Defined Scania, our mission is to safeguard Scania's premium product value through software-driven functionality - ensuring the driver remains at the centre of everything we do.
We offer a dynamic, innovative and collaborative environment where you will:
Play a leading role in shaping the future of quality, uptime and customer value in Scania's software-defined products.
Work alongside motivated and curious colleagues who live the Scania Way - with openness, respect and continuous improvement.
Access cutting-edge labs, connected test vehicles and simulation environments.
Be part of a growing team building new capabilities for software-defined vehicles.
Help ensure that Scania continues to deliver premium products that customers can rely on every day.
Scania Offers
We offer a dynamic and engaging workplace where collaboration, innovation, and continuous improvement are part of everyday life. You will be part of a strong team environment that encourages knowledge sharing and close cooperation across functions.
With a structured development plan and a wide range of training opportunities, Scania supports your professional growth both locally and internationally.
Benefits include access to our health center in Gröndal or a wellness allowance, result bonus, flexible working hours, and company car leasing. Scania also arranges events for employees and their families, and for those living in Stockholm, convenient commuting is supported through direct Scania Job express buses to Södertälje.
Application
We look forward to receiving your application, consisting of your CV and kindly ask you not to share a cover letter to ensure an efficient and unbiased recruitment process for all parties.
Apply as soon as possible, no later than 2026-07-18. Screening will take place on an ongoing basis during the application period. Logical and personality tests may be used as part of the selection process, and a background check may be required for this role.
We look forward to your application! Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-07-18 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Scania Cv Aktiebolag
(org.nr 556084-0976)
151 87 SÖDERTÄLJE Arbetsplats
Scania CV AB Jobbnummer
9998667