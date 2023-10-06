Chief Development Officer

Envision Aesc Sweden AB / Chefsjobb / Stockholm
2023-10-06


Visa alla chefsjobb i Stockholm, Solna, Lidingö, Sundbyberg, Danderyd eller i hela Sverige
Visa alla jobb hos Envision Aesc Sweden AB i Stockholm

The Chief Development Officer will lead the development of industrial EPC and industrialization projects and programs for Lithium Ion Battery Gigafactories, globally.
Key Responsibilities:
Define and implement global EPC and industrialization strategy
Define the skills and competencies required, create the organizational structure and oversee recruitment of key strategic positions
Create and manage the project budgets, define key project milestones and reporting lines
Lead, advise, and consult across all EPC and Industrialization functions and disciplines.
Experience & requirements:
Bachelors or Masters in relevant field of study
At least 10+ years of leadership experience within complex EPC projects
Previous experience in construction or industrialization of mega or gigafactories.

Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-11-05
Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan

Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.

Arbetsgivare
Envision Aesc Sweden AB (org.nr 559427-7013), https://www.envision-aesc.com/en/
111 84  STOCKHOLM

Jobbnummer
8173156

Prenumerera på jobb från Envision Aesc Sweden AB

Fyll i din e-postadress för att få e-postnotifiering när det dyker upp fler lediga jobb hos Envision Aesc Sweden AB: