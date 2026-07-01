Chief Designer Exterior Concept & Vehicle Architecture
Avaron AB / Grafiska jobb / Göteborg Visa alla grafiska jobb i Göteborg
2026-07-01
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About the Company
At Avaron, you get the security of permanent employment combined with the variety of working at different customers. We place specialists across everything from tech, IT and industry to project management and business support – and whatever the assignment, you have a consultant manager who is there for you and your development.
About the Role
You will take a central role in shaping future vehicles in a global automotive design environment where exterior creativity must work hand in hand with technical reality. This role sits at the intersection of advanced concept development, production design, and vehicle architecture, with broad influence across early design decisions and strategic programs.
You will work closely with design, engineering, platform, and modelling teams to turn strong ideas into feasible vehicle concepts while keeping design identity, package strategy, and program goals aligned. The environment is highly collaborative and cross-cultural, with regular interaction across teams and senior stakeholders. It is an exciting opportunity for you to influence both the visual direction and the architectural foundations of future vehicle programs.
Job DescriptionYou will lead exterior ideation and early-phase as well as production design work for advanced and production programs.
You will develop proposals with strong proportions, clear form language, and conceptual direction aligned with the brand's design identity.
You will present design work in a structured and compelling way to senior stakeholders and help drive alignment and decision-making.
You will connect creative intent with engineering feasibility by working closely with Studio Engineering, Vehicle Architecture, Platform, and CAS teams.
You will help define key volumes, package strategies, ergonomic considerations, and section strategies during the concept stage.
You will assess feasibility linked to BIW, powertrain layouts, battery placement, ADAS packaging, aerodynamics, cooling, and lighting systems.
You will guide exterior designers of different seniority levels and help secure consistent design quality across proposals.
You will collaborate with CAS, Alias, Blender, and physical model teams to ensure accurate translation from 2D concepts into 3D development.
You will contribute to design reviews, workshops, and executive presentations, including frequent international travel.
Requirements20+ years of experience in automotive design, including exterior design, advanced concept development, and vehicle architecture work.
Strong international background from OEMs and/or advanced design studios.
Proven ability to lead early-phase design work and present at executive level.
Deep understanding of vehicle packaging, BIW structures, mechanical layouts, aerodynamics, ergonomics, and EV platform requirements.
Ability to guide Clay and CAS/A-Class surface development and collaborate effectively with modelling teams.
Familiarity with HMI/UI/UX integration, lighting engineering, and cross-disciplinary workflows.
Strong experience of mentoring designers across multiple seniority levels.
Excellent communication skills in English, written and verbal.
Strong skills in Photoshop, Alias, Blender, and V-Red.
Nice to haveProficiency in Mandarin.
What We OfferPermanent employment at Avaron AB
Occupational pension
Wellness allowance of SEK 5,000 per year
Application
Selections are made on an ongoing basis – apply as soon as you can. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-07-03 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "teamtailor-8004075-2081169". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Avaron AB
(org.nr 559175-4279), https://jobs.avaron.se
Drottningtorget 5 (visa karta
)
411 03 GÖTEBORG Jobbnummer
9988099