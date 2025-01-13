Chief Compliance Officer
2025-01-13
ASSA ABLOY Group is seeking an experienced Chief Compliance Officer to join our headquarters in Stockholm.
The Chief Compliance Officer (CCO) has the overall responsibility for and oversees divisional implementation of the ASSA ABLOY Group's compliance policies, directives and guidelines within the areas of (i) Anti-trust and Competition law, (ii) Anti-Bribery and -Corruption, and (iii) Trade Compliance. The CCO creates KPIs for measuring the effectiveness of the Group's programs within those areas of law and prepares materials for reporting to the Audit Committee and Board of Directors on those KPIs.
The CCO supports the divisional Compliance Officers in coordinating the collaboration between, and providing legal intelligence and support materials to, the divisions, and weighs in on the interpretation of Group policies, directives and guidelines in specific matters as well as ongoing/concluded internal investigations.
The CCO advises and supports other Group Center functions in reducing compliance risks within those policies, directives and guidelines and related areas of law, such as Human Rights and Corporate Sustainability. The CCO provides knowledge and builds awareness in terms of policies, guidelines, trainings, reporting, advice and by assisting the organization in designing compliance structures and processes, influences and develops the Group's Compliance program and addresses risks from a holistic perspective.
Report to: VP & Group General Counsel
Location: HQ Klarabergsviadukten, Stockholm
RESPONIBILITIES
Keep a bird's eye view on the regulatory environment and follow legislative initiatives within the relevant areas of law
Create, review and update compliance related policies, guidelines, processes, training and awareness materials
Conduct internal and third-party compliance and due diligence-trainings
Proactively identify compliance risks in business operations and develop compliance mitigation programs
Support and develop a culture of compliance and integrity
Work closely together with the divisional Compliance Officers and other Group functions on different compliance-related topics
Give operational support to Group Center functions and, occasionally, to the divisions.
Supports responding to surveys and questions from lenders and other key stakeholders
Member of the Code of Conduct Committee
KEY RELATIONSHIPS
Supporting and advising the VP & Group General Counsel on decision-making and budgeting within the areas of responsibility
Supporting and advising the other members of Group Legal within the areas of responsibility
Cross-functionally with stakeholders from different departments for, in particular, Internal Audit, Treasury, Human Resources, Sustainability, Sourcing, Investor Relations and Communications
Coordinates work and best practice between the divisional Compliance Officers who have a dotted reporting line to the CCO
DESIRED SKILLS & COMPETENCIES
Master of Law degree or equivalent
At least ten years of professional experience
Several years of prior experience from a reputable law firm with international reach
Experience from an in-house legal or compliance role from an international group of companies.
Several years of experience from working with at least two of the areas of compliance that are within the scope of this role.
Eexperience from compliance due diligence and compliance investigations.
Highly performing with a business acumen and a consultative and service-minded approach with focus on results and mindful use of company resources
Navigates effortlessly in a multi-cultural environment and complex organization.
Strong analytical and problem-solving skills
Ability to motivate and influence others with strong communication skills.
Pays attention to details.
A solid awareness of internal controls and governance.
Self-starter who can work with limited supervision and strong integrity.
Has the patience to manage change.
Excellent written and oral communication skills in English is required. Other language skills, especially in Swedish, is a plus
Prior experience from working with compliance in relation to challenging jurisdictions is a plus, as well as a broad legal background within business law and M&A.
EXPECTED OUTCOME & DELIVERABLES
Established a common baseline for compliance work across divisions
Has developed a compliance culture amongst key stakeholder groups, in particular managers in the Group
APPLICATION
We will review applications continuously, so please apply as soon as possible, but no later than January 12th.
If you have any questions about the role or the process, email Camilla Heneby, Group Executive Search, at camilla.heneby@assaabloy.com
.
To make sure your personal data is safe, we don't look at any applications sent by email or post.
We are the ASSA ABLOY Group
Our people have made us the global leader in access solutions. In return, we open doors for them wherever they go. With nearly 61,000 colleagues in more than 70 different countries, we help billions of people experience a more open world. Our innovations make all sorts of spaces - physical and virtual - safer, more secure, and easier to access.
As an employer, we value results - not titles, or backgrounds. We empower our people to build their career around their aspirations and our ambitions - supporting them with regular feedback, training, and development opportunities. Our colleagues think broadly about where they can make the most impact, and we encourage them to grow their role locally, regionally, or even internationally.
As we welcome new people on board, it's important to us to have diverse, inclusive teams, and we value different perspectives and experiences.
