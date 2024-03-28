Chief Competence Lead
2024-03-28
Are you passionate about leading IT development for Payments & Accounts in Sweden?
In Swedbank you have the opportunity to:Lead and oversee IT teams consisting of 250 FTEs responsible for maintaining and developing the Payments & Accounts systems in Sweden.
Execute on talent management strategies, onboarding, career development, motivating and retaining talent.
Coach and mentor IT managers on people management, career growth and talent attraction tactics.
Establish and develop relevant forums for collaboration, escalation and decision-making concerning work environment, staff well-being, capacity management and other relevant people management topics.
Be accountable for establishing and supporting relevant Communities of Professionals.
Own and coordinate the process of assigning staff to the delivery organization.
Establish relevant forums that enable a close collaboration with stakeholders to understand actual and future competence needs and business priorities.
Be accountable for Strategic workforce planning according to short- and long-term needs.
Ensure Agile methodologies and foster a culture of continuous improvement.
Develop and mentor IT staff, promoting professional growth and building a cohesive, high-performing team.
What isneeded in this role:Relevant academic background
10+ years in IT management roles, with proven leadership in financial services.
Experience with Agile and Lean methodologies.
Experience in leading large and diverse teams.
Skilled in stakeholder engagement across levels.
Fluency in Swedish and English.
Commitment to teamwork and collaboration.
What we offer when you join us: An open, simple and caring culture
Opportunity to create the best experience for our customers
An international, sustainable and inclusive work environment
Development opportunities and advancement in your career
Flexible working options
Access to Group performance program, company pension plan, optional health insurance, and other benefits
"Join our team and...
be a part of a team of professionals, who are jointly delivering challenging projects, maximizing customer value and increasing Swedbank's competitive advantage". Anna Johansson, your future manager
Location:Sundbyberg, Stockholm
Recruiting manager:Anna Johansson
SACO:Henrik Joelsson, henrik.joelsson@swedbank.se
Finansförbundet:Kristine Nordin, kristine.nordin@swedbank.se
We may begin the selection during the application period, so we welcome your application as soon as possible.
Swedbank does not discriminate anybody based on gender, age, sexual orientation or sexual identity, ethnicity, religion or disability - everybody is welcome.
