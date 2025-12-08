Chief Commercial Officer
2025-12-08
About the Role
As CCO, your responsibilities will center on building our commercial project pipeline, and establishing long-term commercial opportunities and strategic partnerships with major energy users and companies. We are currently focusing on developing our own projects for grid generation and off-takers. Over time, we will expand into broader partnership and licensing models with utilities and energy companies.
Core responsibilities:
Commercial Strategy: Shape and implement a customer-centric international commercial strategy focused on rapid expansion.
Global Customer Pipeline: Identify, engage, and deeply understand the needs of new electricity and energy users-industrial, data centers, utilities, and municipal customers-in Sweden, Europe and globally, and translate their requirements into actionable commercial opportunities.
Partnerships & Market Entry: Forge and formalize strategic partnerships with key stakeholders in new regions, developing tailored solutions and navigating regulatory frameworks to accelerate global deployment.
Team Leadership: Expand and lead a world-class commercial team capable of executing Blykalla's vision internationally, and foster an organization obsessed with listening to and delivering for customers.
You will be based in Stockholm where the rest of the team is, with regular international travel, or at a relevant U.S. location. You will report directly to the CEO and will become a core member of Blykalla's global management team.
Who you are
We think you are a mission-driven entrepreneur with a track record of building new businesses or markets, and with experience of turning white-space opportunities into large-scale commercial partnerships.
Experience & Track Record
GENERAL BACKGROUND
Ideally has CEO or full P&L responsibility from having built or scaled complex, multi-stakeholder businesses-able to create commercial opportunities from scratch and drive growth in uncertain environments.
Engineering or business degree, with clear success in bridging technical and commercial domains-able to listen to, understand, and translate complex challenges from both customers and technical teams.
Fluent in English; Swedish and additional languages a plus.
COMMERCIAL EXPERIENCE
15+ years of international commercial experience, with a proven track record of selling and delivering complex infrastructure, energy, or industrial solutions to large enterprises, utilities, and municipalities across multiple countries.
Deep expertise in structuring, negotiating, and closing major cross-border deals, including experience of forming and negotiating joint ventures or large strategic partnerships across multiple stakeholders.
Strong understanding of regulatory landscapes and commercial project development globally (nuclear energy experience is advantageous but not essential).
RELATIONSHIPS & LEADERSHIP
Well-developed global network and credibility with C-level leaders across industry, energy, and government sectors, preferably in one of our priority markets (Sweden and the US). Comfortable working across these sectors to structure long-term collaboration models.
Proven ability to build new relationships and open new geographic markets.
Outstanding leader with the ability to build, inspire, and scale high-performing international commercial teams focused on customer impact.
Personal Qualities
The ideal candidate excels at:
Customer Listening: A genuine listener who seeks to understand customer needs, adapts to diverse cultures, and puts the customer at the heart of every project.
An entrepreneurial deal-maker: A self-motivated professional who is skilled at unearthing and converting early, ambiguous customer conversations into a strong project and client pipeline worldwide, and creating partnership opportunities even where no formal procurement or off-take structures yet exist.
Business Acumen: Strategic thinker with strong commercial judgment, exceptional negotiation skills, and the ability to communicate complex concepts clearly
Relationship Building: Develops trusted partnerships with everyone from global CEOs to local officials, governments, and industry partners.
Team Leadership: Empowers and invests in the growth of a purpose-driven international team.
Mission Motivation: Driven to accelerate the global clean energy transition through customer-focused nuclear delivery.
