Chief Commercial Officer
2025-07-11
About BioGaia:
BioGaia is a world leader in probiotic research and development that markets and sells probiotics in over 100 countries. Our clinically proven probiotics have been supporting the health and well-being of people everywhere, throughout every stage of life, since 1990.
Role Overview:
As the Chief Commercial Officer, you will be responsible for overseeing the global sales function of our full probiotics line, with a particular focus on selling to retail pharmacy, mass market, and eCommerce channels, the consumer health product marketplace, and driving recommendations from healthcare professionals.
This role will be responsible for driving sales to our over 80 distribution partners who are pharmaceutical and nutrition companies as well as driving our sales through our subsidiaries. There are currently 9 subsidiaries or direct businesses where we operate including US, Canada, UK, Sweden, Finland, France, Japan, Australia and New Zealand.
You will leverage your strong leadership skills to challenge and transform the organization, driving growth and performance across diverse markets. This is a strategic and high-impact role, reporting directly to the CEO and a key member of the Management Team, where you will have the opportunity to shape and implement the commercial vision of the company on a global scale.
Key Responsibilities:
• Lead and manage the global sales organization, ensuring alignment with the company's strategic goals and delivering measurable growth in revenue, market share, and customer satisfaction.
• Develop and implement a comprehensive commercial strategy across multiple channels, including retail pharmacies, mass market and eCommerce.
• Provide strong leadership to the sales teams and subsidiaries, fostering a high-performance culture, driving results, and ensuring the team is motivated and engaged.
• Challenge and improve existing organizational structures, processes, and ways of working to enhance efficiency, agility, and performance in a rapidly changing market environment.
• Collaborate with senior leadership across functions to align commercial objectives with business goals and identify new growth opportunities.
• Oversee the integration of digital commerce strategies into the global sales plan, ensuring the company's digital presence on external e-commerce platforms and internal DTC platforms are optimized for growth.
• Utilize your experience in blue-chip companies to drive best practices, operational excellence, and innovation across the commercial function.
• Lead the global sales forecasting and budgeting process, ensuring accurate financial targets and KPIs are met.
• Ensure that all commercial activities comply with relevant regulations, industry standards, and ethical guidelines.
• Build and nurture strong relationships with key stakeholders, including distribution partners, subsidiaries, customers, business partners, and healthcare professionals, to drive brand loyalty and market penetration.
Qualifications & Experience:
Significant background in commercial leadership, with a focus on retail pharmacy channel, consumer health product and OTC product sales, and in driving product recommendations from healthcare professionals.
Proven track record of leading global sales organizations and driving commercial success on a large scale.
Strong leadership experience with a demonstrated ability to challenge the status quo, drive change, and optimize organizational performance.
Experience working in blue-chip companies or multinational corporations, ideally with a history of success in complex, dynamic environments.
Expertise in digital commerce and e-commerce, with a solid understanding of how digital channels integrate with traditional sales models.
Exceptional ability to influence, motivate, and lead large, diverse teams across different regions and cultures.
Strategic thinker with strong analytical skills, able to translate market trends and data into actionable commercial plans.
Ability to thrive in a fast-paced, competitive environment, navigating ambiguity and driving results.
