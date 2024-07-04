Chief Architect
2024-07-04
Want to influence the bigger picture? At Saab, you can realise amazing innovations that keep people and societies safe. Together, we can truly make an impact - and your part matters.
Your role
In your role as Chief Architect, you will be a key member of the Common Architecture unit. You will accelerate Saab's digitization program and bend the mindset of how we define, develop, maintain and sell sensors. To do this you will actively participate in business development of our platform products and establish a common network of key architects across the business area.
You will have an important role within this new organisation, such as:
* Support Head of Common Architecture in decisions regarding architecture implementation in our business area product portfolio
* Drive the establishment of common practices and ways of working in defining overall product architectures for the portfolio
* Take responsibility for a common reference architecture in the business area
You will be a part of the Design organization and report to the Head of Common Architecture, Design. Are you our new Chief Architect at Common Architecture?
Your profile
For this role, we are looking for someone who likes to develop and challenging themselves as well as our organisation and our products. To be successful in this position you need to have the ability to motivate and engage others but also be able to organize, prioritize and take decisions to improve performance and profitability.
We also like you to have:
* Extensive experience as a senior architect in relevant product areas, preferably across software and hardware domains
* Passion for innovation regarding technology and ways of working
* Strong business understanding and product development experience
* Ability to build cross functional relationships with both internal and external stakeholders
* Appropriate technical knowledge within System Engineering in general
This position requires excellent skills in communicating and the ability to interact with other organisations across sites, as travelling will occur. You have a degree in Engineering or similar and communicates fluently in Swedish and English. Last but not least, you have the ability to support and boost a collaborative work environment with transparency, respect and trust.
This position requires that you pass a security vetting based on the current regulations around/of security protection. For positions requiring security clearance additional obligations on citizenship may apply.
What you will be a part of
Behind our innovations stand the people who make them possible. Brave pioneers and curious minds. Everyday heroes and inventive troubleshooters. Those who share deep knowledge and those who explore sky-high. And everyone in between.
Joining us means making an impact together, contributing in our own unique ways. From crafting complex code and building impressive defence and security solutions to simply sharing a coffee with a colleague, every action counts. We encourage you to take on challenges, to create smart inventions and grow in our friendly and tech-savvy workspace. We have a solid mission to keep people and society safe.
Saab is a leading defence and security company with an enduring mission, to help nations keep their people and society safe. Empowered by its 22,000 talented people, Saab constantly pushes the boundaries of technology to create a safer and more sustainable world.
Saab designs, manufactures and maintains advanced systems in aeronautics, weapons, command and control, sensors and underwater systems. Saab is headquartered in Sweden. It has major operations all over the world and is part of the domestic defence capability of several nations. Read more about us here
Kindly observe that this is an ongoing recruitment process and that the position might be filled before the closing date of the advertisement.
Contact information: Per-Henri Olsson, Head of Common Architecture (per-henri.olsson@saabgroup.com
